शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   heavy rain alert fro next three hours in seven districts of himachal pradesh

हिमाचल प्रदेश: सात जिलों में अगले तीन घंटे होगी भारी बारिश, अलर्ट जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 12:20 PM IST
heavy rain alert fro next three hours in seven districts of himachal pradesh
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
मौसम विज्ञान विभाग ने हिमाचल प्रदेश में अगले तीन घंटे तक चंबा, कांगड़ा, कुल्लू, मंडी, सोलन, सिरमौर और शिमला में भारी बारिश की संभावना जताई है। प्रदेश में रात भर झमाझम बादल बरसे हैं। अब भी कई जिलों में बारिश जारी है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
राजधानी शिमला सहित पूरे प्रदेश में सुबह से बादल छाये हुए हैं और बारिश हो रही है। खराब मौसम के कारण हिमाचल प्रदेश में इस साल किन्नर कैलाश यात्रा स्थगित रहेगी। प्रशासन ने यह फैसला लिया है। कुल्लू जिले में लारजी-सैंज मार्ग बंद हो गया है। भारी बारिश से पागल नाला में बाढ़ आ गई है।
 


 

Recommended

होउसका कैसल का रहस्यमयी गड्ढा
Bizarre News

इस रहस्यमयी गड्ढे को कहते हैं 'नर्क का द्वार', आज तक कोई नहीं नाप सका गहराई

25 जुलाई 2019

Rashifal
Predictions

25 जुलाई राशिफल: छह राशियों का चमकेगा करियर और बढ़ेगा व्यापार, बाकी छह को करना होगा थोड़ा इंतजार

25 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

प्रियंका सहित ये 5 सेलिब्रिटी हो चुके Oops मोमेंट का शिकार, यूरोप में शिल्पा शेट्टी होते-होते बचीं

24 जुलाई 2019

Priyanka, Shilpa and Sonam Kapoor
priyanka chopra
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
अनुषा डांडेकर
Bollywood

प्रियंका सहित ये 5 सेलिब्रिटी हो चुके Oops मोमेंट का शिकार, यूरोप में शिल्पा शेट्टी होते-होते बचीं

24 जुलाई 2019

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
Invertis university

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
Bollywood

माधुरी सहित बॉलीवुड की 12 हीरोइनें बिना मेकअप हुईं स्पॉट, कुछ की असलियत देख फैंस रह जाएंगे हैरान

24 जुलाई 2019

Madhuri,Manyata and Sushmita Sen
kareena kapoor
Mahira Khan
kajal aggarwal
Bollywood

माधुरी सहित बॉलीवुड की 12 हीरोइनें बिना मेकअप हुईं स्पॉट, कुछ की असलियत देख फैंस रह जाएंगे हैरान

24 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

क्रूज पर लहराते हुए पोज दे रही थीं शिल्पा शेट्टी, Oops मोमेंट की शिकार होते-होते बचीं

24 जुलाई 2019

shilpa shetty
Shilpa Shetty
shilpa shetty
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra
Bollywood

क्रूज पर लहराते हुए पोज दे रही थीं शिल्पा शेट्टी, Oops मोमेंट की शिकार होते-होते बचीं

24 जुलाई 2019

gayatri jayanti 2019 know benefits of chanting gayatri mantra
Yog-Dhyan

Gayatri Mantra : भूलकर भी न करें इस तरह गायत्री मंत्र का जप, जानें 7 खास बातें

25 जुलाई 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रुपये में
Astrology

समस्या कैसी भी हो, हमारे ज्योतिषी से पूछें सवाल और पाएं जवाब मात्र 99 रुपये में
विज्ञापन
heavy rain alert in himachal imd shimla rain in himachal pradesh
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मुलायम सिंह यादव के साथ अखिलेश यादव(File Photo)
India News

यूएपीए बिल पर लोकसभा में बिखर गया सपा का कुनबा, अखिलेश गायब, मुलायम सरकार के साथ

25 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भारत में इस सप्ताह औसत से 35 फीसदी कम हुई मानसूनी बारिश : मौसम विभाग

25 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
Delhi NCR

हाईकोर्ट ने कहा, चौराहों पर नहीं दी जा सकती पशु काटने की अनुमति

25 जुलाई 2019

तिरंगा
Dehradun

देहरादूनः स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर मदरसों में फहरेगा तिरंगा, होगा राष्ट्रगान

25 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सुरक्षित सफर : अब ट्रेनों के इंजन में भी लगेगा विमानों की तरह ब्लैक बॉक्स  

25 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
संसद
India News

राज्यसभा में पारित हुआ पॉक्सो संशोधन विधेयक, डेरेक ओब्रायन ने सुनाई आपबीती

24 जुलाई 2019

एंटी सैटेलाइट मिसाइल
India News

IndSpaceEx: चंद्रयान-2 के बाद अब अंतरिक्ष में युद्धाभ्यास करेगा भारत, ये है मकसद

24 जुलाई 2019

एसपीजी सुरक्षा
India News

कई नेताओं की सुरक्षा में हुई कटौती, जानिए क्या होती है X, Y, Z और Z+ सुरक्षा

24 जुलाई 2019

विराट कोहली
India News

इंस्टाग्राम पर भी बुलंदी पर हैं विराट कोहली, एक पोस्ट से कमाते हैं मैच फीस के 22 गुना पैसे

24 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

नासा को चंद्रयान-2 के नतीजों का बेसब्री से इंतजार क्यों है?

24 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

बड़े राजनीतिक दल के नेता और महिला पदाधिकारी का आपत्तिजनक वीडियो वायरल, पार्टी से निकाले

हिमाचल के एक बड़े राजनीतिक दल की महिला पदाधिकारी और उसी पार्टी के नेता का आपत्तिजनक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ है।

24 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
भूकंप के झटके
Shimla

हिमाचल प्रदेश के चंबा में भूकंप के झटके, कोई हताहत नहीं

25 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

गाड़ी से सांप निकालने के बाद परिवार ने स्नेक कैचर को ऑफर की कार, पढें पूरा मामला

24 जुलाई 2019

महिला मोर्चा की पूर्व अध्यक्ष इंदु गोस्वामी
Shimla

कांगड़ा भाजपा में घमासान के बीच इंदु गोस्वामी दिल्ली रवाना

25 जुलाई 2019

Infighting heavy in jairam govt, ENC office of iph shift Mandi from Kangra
Shimla

अंतर्कलह भारी, आईपीएच के इंजीनियरिंग इन चीफ का दफ्तर कांगड़ा से मंडी शिफ्ट

25 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

शिमला के कारोबारी से मांगी 10 करोड़ रुपये फिरौती

24 जुलाई 2019

प्रशासनिक ट्रिब्यूनल
Shimla

ट्रिब्यूनल बंद करने के विरोध में प्रदेशभर में काम नहीं करेंगे वकील

24 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

सोलन हादसा: धराशायी हुई चार मंजिला इमारत कई मालिकों के नाम पंजीकृत

24 जुलाई 2019

Panchayat Technical Assistants will goes on agitation if not merged in department
Shimla

विभाग में मर्ज नहीं हुए तो आंदोलन करेंगे पंचायत तकनीकी सहायक

23 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा को हिमाचल कांग्रेस का प्रभारी बनाने की मांग

24 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

ब्रिटेन की बोरिस सरकार में प्रीति पटेल बनीं भारतीय मूल की पहली गृह मंत्री, टेरीजा मे की रहीं विरोधी

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री टेरीजा मे की ब्रेग्जिट रणनीति के मुखर आलोचकों में शामिल प्रीति पटेल को नए प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन की कैबिनेट में गृह मंत्री नियुक्त किया गया है। इस तरह वो ब्रिटेन में भारतीय मूल की पहली गृह मंत्री बनने में कामयाब हुई हैं।

25 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक 2:36

कर्नाटक में कौन बनेगा मुख्यमंत्री, अमित शाह और जेपी नड्डा संग कई नेता करेंगे मंथन

25 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:15

दिल टूटने पर कैसे संभाले खुद को, बताएगी ये नई बेव सीरीज ‘REJCTX’

24 जुलाई 2019

राहुल बोस 2:07

5 स्टार में एक्टर राहुल बोस ने मंगाए केले, वीडियो शेयर कर बयां किया दर्द

24 जुलाई 2019

लोकसभा 1:15

ओवैसी का कांग्रेस पर हमला, यूएपीए कानून के दुरुपयोग का लगाया आरोप

24 जुलाई 2019

Related

heavy rainfall warning for two days in himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल में दो दिन भारी बारिश की चेतावनी, इन जिलों में बरसेंगे बादल

22 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

हुड़दंग से रोका तो फाड़ दी एसआई और होमगार्ड की वर्दी, आरोपी फरार

24 जुलाई 2019

cctv will be installed in All the examination centers of Himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल के सभी परीक्षा केंद्र होंगे सीसीटीवी लेस, शिक्षा बोर्ड ने लिया फैसला

24 जुलाई 2019

illegal mining: police seized eight overlord tipper in una himachal
Shimla

खनन माफिया पर पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई, आठ ओवरलोड टिपर जब्त

24 जुलाई 2019

मनाली-काजा बस सेवा
Shimla

मनाली-काजा रूट पर एचआरटीसी की बस सेवा नौ महीने बाद बहाल

24 जुलाई 2019

Air India flight canceled for three days at Gaggal airport kangra himachal
Shimla

गगल एयरपोर्ट पर एयर इंडिया की तीन दिन फ्लाइट रद्द, ये है बड़ी वजह

25 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited