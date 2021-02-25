शहर चुनें

Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   Fire breaks out at a three-storeyed house in Kullu district. 

हिमाचल प्रदेशः तीन मंजिला घर में लगी आग, काबू पाने की कोशिशें जारी

Dushyant Sharma न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा
Updated Thu, 25 Feb 2021 12:00 AM IST
आग...
आग... - फोटो : ani
हिमाचल प्रदेश में कुल्लू के रायला गांव में स्थित एक तीन मंजिला घर में आग लगने की खबर है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार अभी तक किसी तरह के नुकसान की कोई खबर नहीं है। 
city & states shimla fire

