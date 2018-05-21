शहर चुनें

हिमाचलः भूकंप के झटकों से थर्राया किन्नौर, रिक्टर पैमाने पर ये रही तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Mon, 21 May 2018 06:17 PM IST
हिमाचल के जिला किन्नौर में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। रिक्टर पैमाने पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 4.1 मापी गई। सूचना के अनुसार भूकंप शाम करीब 4 बजकर 21 मिनट पर आया। भूकंप का केंद्र जिला किन्नौर था और इसकी गहराई पांच किलोमीटर नीचे थी।
 



भूकंप के झटकों से लोग अपने घरों से बाहर निकल आए। कुछ देर के लिए लोगों में दहशत का माहौल बना रहा। हालांकि, भूंकप से किसी तरह के जान-माल के नुकसान की सूचना नहीं है। 

