कोरोना से छह मरीजों की मौत, प्रदेशभर में 67 संक्रमित

Himachal Pradesh reports 67 new #COVID19 cases, 433 cured cases, and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021
Total cases: 55,686
Total cured cases: 52,876
Deaths: 932
Active cases: 1,830 pic.twitter.com/MIBphDGpId
