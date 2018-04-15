शहर चुनें

विस उपाध्यक्ष का अदालत पर दिया ये बयान बन सकता है विवाद

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, ऊना Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 01:58 PM IST
श्री गुरु रविदास महासभा की ओर से डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर की 127वीं जयंती के अवसर पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में बतौर मुख्यातिथि पहुंचे प्रदेश विस उपाध्यक्ष हंसराज का बयान विवाद बन सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि देखो जो आज देश में चीजें हो रही हैं, उसका कहीं न कहीं पर दोष ऐसे लोगों का है जो विद्वान होकर भी मूर्खों की श्रेणी में आ रहे हैं।
मैं ये इसलिए कह रहा हूं कि कि हाईकोर्ट हैं या माननीय सुप्रीम कोर्ट, उनका काम है कोई चीज उनके पास जाती है तो उसको तराजू में तोलना कि क्या सही है क्या गलत है। कानून में संशोधन वो लोग नहीं कर सकते। ...ये थोड़ा सोचना पड़ेगा। संवैधानिक संशोधन वो नहीं कर सकते। इसके लिए विधानसभा और संसद बनी हुई है।

जहां आपके चुने हुए प्रतिनिधि हैं। हिमाचल प्रदेश में 13 विधायक अनुसूचित जाति से जीते हैं। अब कल्पना कीजिए कि कोई एक्ट मान लो इस तरह का, जिसमें आप संशोधन बता रहे हैं ऐसा हिमाचल प्रदेश विधानसभा में आता है तो हम सब लोग क्या ऐसा कानून लाने देंगे।

आप कल्पना करिए। वैसे ही देश में भी सौ से ऊपर सांसद हैं। अब तो वो स्थिति नहीं है कि कोई संशोधन इस प्रकार से कोई सरकार कर सकती है। गौर हो कि इसी कार्यक्रम में मंडी के जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश सीएल कोछड़ भी मौजूद थे।
