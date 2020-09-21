शहर चुनें
मुख्यमंत्री ने अनुराग को कहा हिमाचल का बेटा, विपक्ष को लेकर दिया ये बयान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, शिमला Updated Mon, 21 Sep 2020 10:54 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर
मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने केंद्रीय वित्त राज्य मंत्री और हमीरपुर के सांसद अनुराग ठाकुर को हिमाचल का बेटा कहकर उनके खिलाफ विपक्ष के व्यवहार की निंदा की है। सीएम जयराम ठाकुर ने सोमवार देर रात को ट्वीट कर कहा कि संसद में विपक्ष की ओर से किए गए दुर्व्यवहार और हिमाचल के बेटे के प्रति अभद्र भाषा के प्रयोग की वह निंदा करते हैं। यह व्यवहार स्वस्थ लोकतांत्रिक परंपराओं के विरुद्ध है और कांग्रेस के चाल, चरित्र और चेहरे को दर्शाता है। हालांकि, मुख्यमंत्री ने अपने ट्वीट में अनुराग का नाम लिखे बगैर उन्हें हिमाचल का बेटा कहकर संबोधित किया।
