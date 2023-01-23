Himachal News: सीएम सुक्खू ने उपराष्ट्रपति से की मुलाकात, कल पीएम मोदी से मिलेंगे

मुख्यमंत्री सुखविंद्र सिंह सुक्खू ने सोमवार को उपराष्ट्रपति जगदीप धनखड़ से दिल्ली में मुलाकात की। सीएम सुक्खू आज राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू से भी मिलेंगे, जबकि मंगलवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात करेंगे। मुख्यमंत्री बनने के बाद उनकी प्रधानमंत्री से पहली शिष्टाचार भेंट होगी। मुख्यमंत्री एक बार पहले भी नई दिल्ली में पीएम मोदी से शिष्टाचार भेंट करने गए थे।

Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Ji, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, called on the Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today. @CMOFFICEHP @SukhuSukhvinder pic.twitter.com/DjjB0t2q3F