Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla

चंद्रयान-दो का प्रयास बहुत हद तक सफल: जयराम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Sat, 07 Sep 2019 04:59 PM IST
Chandrayaan-2 attempt succeeded to great extent: jairam
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने कहा है कि चंद्रयान-दो का प्रयास बहुत हद तक सफल रहा है। अंतिम क्षणों में जो देखना चाह रहे थे, उसका पूरा न हो पाने से थोड़े समय के लिए निराश जरूर हैं।
उन्होंने वैज्ञानिकों के प्रयासों की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि निश्चित तौर पर हमें सफलता मिलेगी। प्रधानमंत्री वैज्ञानिकों के साथ चट्टान की तरह खड़े रहे। रात भर वैज्ञानिकों के साथ रहने के बाद सुबह दोबारा पीएम ने उनका हौसला बढ़ाया।
