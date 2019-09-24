शहर चुनें

BPL families in Himachal will have to work for 20 days in MGNREGA

हिमाचल में बीपीएल परिवारों को इतने दिन करना होगा मनरेगा में काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Tue, 24 Sep 2019 12:04 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
बीपीएल परिवार को एक साल में कम से कम 20 दिन मनरेगा में काम करना होगा। पहले गरीबी रेखा में आने के लिए लोगों को मनरेगा में 50 दिन काम करना पड़ता था। अब मुख्यमंत्री के हस्तक्षेप के बाद 20 दिन तय कर दिया गया है।
पंचायतीराज मंत्री वीरेंद्र कंवर ने बताया कि मनरेगा में सराज की मुराग पंचायत में पड़ने वाले खूनाणी गांव को आदर्श ग्रीन हाउस विलेज के रूप में विकसित किया गया है। यहां के लोगों की आमदनी को भी बढ़ाया गया जो 60-70 हजार से दो लाख प्रति वर्ष तक पहुंची है।
mgnrega bpl families himachal mgnrega working days
