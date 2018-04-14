शहर चुनें

प्रदेश की बेटी ने किया कमाल, CWG में जीता सिल्वर मेडल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, ऊना Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 01:01 PM IST
Anjum Moudgil won gold medal in Shooting CWG 2018
ऊना जिले के धुसाड़ा गांव की रहने वाली अंजुम मोदगिल ने आस्ट्रेलिया के गोल्ड कोस्ट में कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2018 में 50 मीटर राइफल 3 पोजीशन के मुकाबले में रजत पदक हासिल कर देश व प्रदेश का नाम चमकाया है। अंजुम की इस सफलता से उनके पैतृक गांव धुसाड़ा सहित जिला ऊना में खुशी की लहर दौड़ उठी।
2008 में नौवीं कक्षा की छात्रा के रूप में एनसीसी से ही लक्ष्य पर निशाना साधना सीख लिया था। अंजुम ने 2016 में गुवाहाटी में संपन्न 12वीं साउथ एशियन गेम्स में व्यक्तिगत व टीम स्पर्धा में दो गोल्ड मेडल जीत अपनी प्रतिभा की धमक दिखाई थी।

एशियन चैंपियनशिप 2015 कुवैत में टीम स्पर्धा में ब्रांज और सातवीं एशियन एयरगन चैंपियनशिप कुवैत 2014 में व्यक्तिगत व टीम एयर राइफल स्पर्धा में ब्रांज मेडल जीता था।

ईरान में 2013 में एशियन चैंपियनशिप में भी तीन ब्रांज मेडल जीते, दोहा में 2012 में संपन्न एशियन चैपिंयनशिप में भी वह दो सिल्वर मेडल जीत चुकी है। अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर अंजुम ने 12 गोल्ड, सिल्वर व ब्रांज मैडल जीते हैं। चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने अंजुम को कमेंडेशन सर्टिफिकेट से अलंकृत किया है।
