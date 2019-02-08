शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   कुते घूमाकर गंदगी फैलाने वालों पर होगी कार्रवाई

कुत्ते घुमाकर गंदगी फैलाने वालों पर होगी कार्रवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Sat, 09 Feb 2019 10:43 AM IST
कुते घूमाकर गंदगी फैलाने वालों पर होगी कार्रवाई
ख़बर सुनें
शहर में खुले में अपने पालतू कुत्तों को घूमाकर गंदगी फैलाने वाले लोगों पर नगर निगम सख्त कार्रवाई करने जा रहा है। निगम प्रशासन ने कहा कि यदि कोई व्यक्ति अपने पालतू कुत्ते के साथ गंदगी फैलाता पकड़ा जाता है तो उसे खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। संबंधित व्यक्ति को ही कुत्ते द्वारा फैलाई गंदगी साफ करनी होगी। नगर निगम ने सभी पालतू कुत्तों का पंजीकरण करवाना भी अनिवार्य कर दिया है। पंजीकरण न करवाने पर नियमानुसार कार्रवाई होगी।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Health & Fitness

शारीरिक कमजोरी दूर करने के लिए जमकर खाएं यह फल, पुरुषों के लिए साबित होगा वरदान

8 फरवरी 2019

couple
weakness
high cholestrol
asthma
Health & Fitness

शारीरिक कमजोरी दूर करने के लिए जमकर खाएं यह फल, पुरुषों के लिए साबित होगा वरदान

8 फरवरी 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी
Prayagraj

कुंभ नगरी को गडकरी ने दी एयर बोट की सौगात, 2020 तक पूरा हो जाएगा काम

8 फरवरी 2019

india post is giving franchisee for opening post office, will earn 50k per month
Business Diary

आठवीं पास भी खोल सकता है घर या दुकान में पोस्ट ऑफिस, कमाई होगी बंपर

9 फरवरी 2019

कुंभ नगरी प्रयागराज में बसंत पंचमी के दिन ज्ञान की देवी मां सरस्वती की करवाएं विशेष साधना और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

कुंभ नगरी प्रयागराज में बसंत पंचमी के दिन ज्ञान की देवी मां सरस्वती की करवाएं विशेष साधना और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
NZvIND: Live scorecard of second t20 from Auckland between India and New Zealand
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया ने न्यूजीलैंड से लिया हार का बदला, सात विकेट से जीता ऑकलैंड टी-20

8 फरवरी 2019

दिग्गज खिलाड़ी
Cricket News

विश्व क्रिकेट में कई मौके ऐसे हुए जब खेल भावना रही सबसे ऊपर 

9 फरवरी 2019

bhel
Government Jobs

अगर की है ये पढ़ाई तो मिलेगी BHEL कंपनी में नौकरी, बिना लिखित परीक्षा दिए हो जाएं पास

8 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Central Government prepared data portal to give farmers 6 thousand rupees
India News

किसानों को 6-6 हजार रुपये देने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने शुरू किया डाटा पोर्टल

8 फरवरी 2019

2018 was the most warm year, be ready for scorching heat for 5 years
America

2018 रहा सबसे ज्यादा गर्म साल, अब अगले पांच साल भीषण गर्मी के लिए रहें तैयार

8 फरवरी 2019

2G Spectrum Scam : Court ordered to plant 16 thousand plants on not answering appeal
India News

टूजी स्पेक्ट्रम घोटाला : कोर्ट ने दिया 16 हजार पौधे लगाने का निर्देश

8 फरवरी 2019

facebook
India News

राजनीतिक विज्ञापनों में पारदर्शिता लाने को फेसबुक ने की नई पहल

7 फरवरी 2019

Four UPA ministers behind the news of the fake coup of Army in 2012
India News

सेना के फर्जी तख्तापलट की खबर के पीछे भाजपा ने यूपीए के चार मंत्रियों को बताया जिम्मेदार

7 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रियंका ने पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं में भरा जोश, एसपीजी के उड़ाए होश

7 फरवरी 2019

मैत्रिपाला सिरिसेना (फाइल फोटो)
World

श्रीलंका में 42 साल बाद फिर शुरू होगी मौत की सजा, ड्रग्स तस्कर को दी जाएगी पहली फांसी

7 फरवरी 2019

rose day jammu
Jammu

गुलाब से करें प्यार का इजहार, सिर्फ प्रेमी जोड़े ही नहीं आप भी मना सकते है रोज डे, जानिए कैसे है खास

7 फरवरी 2019

चीन में नवविवाहित जोड़ा
World

चीन में दुल्हन को मिलती है दहेज, इसलिए महंगी हुई शादियां, अब सरकार ने खर्च पर लगाई पाबंदी

6 फरवरी 2019

Armed Forces
India News

अर्धसैनिक बलों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट का तोहफा, ग्रुप-ए के अधिकारियों की तरह मिलेगा वित्तीय लाभ

6 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Two killed in car accident in shimla himachal pradesh
Shimla

शिमला में खाई में गिरी कार, दो युवकों की मौत

शिमला में एक कार हादसे में दो युवकों की मौत हो गई। इन दोनों की पहचान नीतिश रावत (26) पुत्र रंजीत सिंह गांव शारौन रोहड़ू और विवेक देष्ठा (24) पुत्र जय सिंह नरैण, रामपुर निवासी के तौर पर हुई है।

7 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
six vehicle including store swept due to avalanche in bharmour himachal
Shimla

भरमौर में आया हिमखंड, लोनिवि स्टोर, चार टिपरों समेत छह वाहन बहे

8 फरवरी 2019

barsar himachal mla id lakhanpal suffering from swine flu
Shimla

स्वाइन फ्लू की चपेट में आए विधायक आईडी लखनपाल

8 फरवरी 2019

bhakt Vatsal will be new Secretary of himachal Sanskrit Academy
Shimla

भक्त वत्सल होंगे हिमाचल संस्कृत अकादमी के नए सचिव

8 फरवरी 2019

1900 crore for the development of tourism in Himachal: Jairam
Shimla

हिमाचल में पर्यटन के विकास के लिए 1900 करोड़: जयराम

8 फरवरी 2019

Himachal's three daughters will participate in the National Athletics Championship
Local Sports

नेशनल एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप में दम दिखाएंगी हिमाचल की तीन बेटियां

8 फरवरी 2019

Gosewa aaayog by himachal pardesh govt
Shimla

हिमाचल में गोसेवा आयोग गठित, अधिसूचना जारी

8 फरवरी 2019

डीसी अमित कश्यप
Shimla

कोटखाई के निहारी में फंसी सीमा कॉलेज की 45 छात्राएं

9 फरवरी 2019

J & K infiltrate 35 km inside Himachal: Hansraj
Shimla

हिमाचल में 35 किमी भीतर घुस आया जेएंडके: हंसराज

7 फरवरी 2019

डीएसपी सिटी दिनेश शर्मा
Shimla

हिमपात में फंसे 60 यात्री प्रशासन ने सुरक्षित निकाले

9 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

बर्फीले तूफान ने मचाई यहां तबाही, हिल गए कई इलाके

आपको दिखाते हैं हिमाचल प्रदेश के एक इलाके की तस्वीर जो बर्फीले तूफान से बुरी तरह प्रभावित हुआ है। यही नहीं सेब की पैदावार पर बर्फीला तूफान कहर बनकर टूटा है।

8 फरवरी 2019

बर्फबारी 1:18

हो रही थी भारी बर्फबारी, प्रसव पीड़ा से कराहती महिला के साथ हुआ ये

8 फरवरी 2019

अपराजिता 2:34

हिमाचल प्रदेश में निकाली गईं अपराजिता जागरूकता रैली,8 हजार महिलाओं ने लिया हिस्सा

1 फरवरी 2019

स्पेशल गर्ल 5:17

देश की ये बिटिया कर रही पीएम मोदी के एक खास मिशन को पूरा

1 फरवरी 2019

पायल 1:30

इस लड़की की प्रतिभा देख नेहा कक्कड़ की आंखों में आ गए थे आंसू, अब हासिल किया ये मुकाम

14 जनवरी 2019

Related

Army Directorate Palampur himachal declared results of the written exam of recruitment rally
Shimla

1074 युवाओं ने पास की सेना भर्ती की लिखित परीक्षा, ऐसे देखें परिणाम

7 फरवरी 2019

अब खलीनी बाजार में दिखा तेंदुआ, दहशत में लोग
Shimla

खलीनी बाजार में तेंदुआ दिखने से लोगों में दहशत

9 फरवरी 2019

बर्फबारी के बीच कहर बनकर टूटे पेड़, लाखों का नुकसान
Shimla

बर्फबारी के बीच कहर बनकर टूटे पेड़, लाखों का नुकसान

9 फरवरी 2019

क्राइम, जामा मस्जिद का मामला
Shimla

जामा मस्जिद के कमरे का ताला तोड़ कर लिया कब्जा

9 फरवरी 2019

BJP will campaign from the T-20 formula in the Lok Sabha election
Shimla

लोस चुनाव में टी-20 फार्मूले से चुनाव प्रचार करेगी भाजपा

8 फरवरी 2019

Practical examinations will be conducted internally in Himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल में आंतरिक तौर पर संचालित होंगी प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षाएं

8 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.