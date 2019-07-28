हिमाचल प्रदेश: शक्तिपीठ के दर्शन करने जा रहे श्रद्धालुओं का ट्रक पलटा, 21 घायल

Sanjay Kumar Sharma, DSP Naina Devi: 21 people injured after a truck overturned at Mandyali village in Bilaspur district today. Truck was carrying 40 pilgrims from Punjab who had come to offer prayers at Naina Devi Temple. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/F5Nt4huzWt— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2019
28 जुलाई 2019