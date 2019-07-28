शहर चुनें

हिमाचल प्रदेश: शक्तिपीठ के दर्शन करने जा रहे श्रद्धालुओं का ट्रक पलटा, 21 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला Updated Sun, 28 Jul 2019 03:52 PM IST
हिमाचल प्रदेश के बिलासपुर जिले में श्रद्धालुओं से भरा ट्रक पलट गया। हादसा मंडयाली गांव में हुआ बताया जा रहा है। हादसे में 21 श्रद्धालु घायल हुए हैं।
ट्रक में पंजाब के 40 श्रद्धालु सवार थे जो शक्तिपीठ नैना देवी मंदिर में दर्शन करने जा रहे थे। डीएसपी नैना देवी संजय कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि हादसे में 21 श्रद्धालु घायल हुए हैं जिन्हें उपचार के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। पुलिस छानबीन में जुटी हुई है। हादसे के कारणों का पता लगाया जा रहा है।
 

 
world hepatitis day 2019
Shimla

हेपेटाइटिस-बी का 55 से 60 हजार रुपये का कोर्स अब होगा फ्री

रोकथाम के लिए प्रदेश में हेपेटाइटिस-बी का तीन महीने का कोर्स करने के लिए अब 55 से 60 हजार रुपये खर्च नहीं करने पड़ेंगे।

28 जुलाई 2019

हिमकेयर योजना
Shimla

हिमकेयर योजना में पंजीकरण करवाने में कांगड़ा सबसे आगे

28 जुलाई 2019

हिमाचल प्रदेश सरकार
Shimla

प्रदेश के हर स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्र में बनेगा एक और अतिरिक्त कमरा

28 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Shimla

राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन में कुल्लू अस्पताल प्रदेश में सबसे बेहतर

28 जुलाई 2019

father in law raped daughter in law in solan himachal
Shimla

घर में अकेला पाकर ससुर ने बहू के साथ किया दुष्कर्म, गिरफ्तार

27 जुलाई 2019

fir filed on the complaint of victim woman leader in video viral case in kullu
Shimla

वीडियो वायरल मामले में पीड़िता की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज, पुलिस ने दी ये चेतावनी

27 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

अश्लील वीडियो शेयर किया तो होगी कार्रवाई, साइबर क्राइम विंग ने जारी किए निर्देश

27 जुलाई 2019

sub inspector and head constable suspended after dispute with villagers in mandi
Shimla

पुलिस चौकी कर्मियों और ग्रामीणों से भिड़ गए बटालियन के जवान, दो निलंबित

27 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

गाड़ी से सांप निकालने के बाद परिवार ने स्नेक कैचर को ऑफर की कार, पढें पूरा मामला

24 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

चंबा के मिंजर मेले में पहली बार पत्तल में परोसे जाएंगे व्यंजन

28 जुलाई 2019

बहराइच में सरयू पार कर जा रहे थे धान रोपाई के लिए, नदी की धार में पलट गई नाव, चार की मौत, कई लापता

बहराइच के एक गांव में सरयू नदी पार कर धान की रोपाई करने जा रहे ग्रामीणों से भरी नाव नदी में पलट गई। हादसे में अब तक चार के शव बरामद हुए हैं।

28 जुलाई 2019

हिमालय 1:19

हिमालयन कॉन्क्लेव: 11 हिमालयी राज्य मिलकर करेंगे पर्यावरण संरक्षण पर मंथन, वित्तमंत्री भी पहुंचीं

28 जुलाई 2019

गरुड़ कमांडोज 3:30

जब गुजरात के गांधीनगर एयरपोर्ट पर हेलीकॉप्टर से उतरे गरुड़ कमांडोज, की ये अहम कार्रवाई

28 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:01

सैलून के बाहर स्पॉट हुईं डेजी शाह, जाते जाते कहा, फिर आ गए

28 जुलाई 2019

विजय माल्या 1:16

निजी संपत्ति के जब्त होने से घबराया माल्या, अर्जी लेकर पहुंचा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

28 जुलाई 2019

Kabaddi world champion, indian Kabaddi teams, Himachal Kabaddi players, sports news himachal
Local Sports

विश्व चैंपियन बनीं भारतीय कबड्डी टीमें, हिमाचल के खिलाड़ियों ने किया शानदार प्रदर्शन

27 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

4500 ट्रक ऑपरेटरों के लिए अच्छी खबर, कंपनी ने बढ़ाया भाड़ा

27 जुलाई 2019

Two tourists bitten by monkeys in jakhu temple shimla
Shimla

शिमला के जाखू मंदिर में दर्शनों के लिए आए दो सैलानियों को बंदरों ने काटा

27 जुलाई 2019

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर
Shimla

हिमाचल में उपचुनाव के बाद होगा मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार: सीएम

27 जुलाई 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा का नया घर
Shimla

शिमला के छराबड़ा में प्रियंका का आशियाना तैयार, कभी भी हो सकता है गृह प्रवेश

26 जुलाई 2019

monsoon session of himachal assembly from 19 july
Shimla

इस दिन से शुरू होगा हिमाचल विधानसभा का मानसून सत्र, अधिसूचना जारी

27 जुलाई 2019

