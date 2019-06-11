शहर चुनें

Home ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Shimla ›   हिल्सक्वीन में बरसी राहत की फुहारें

हिल्सक्वीन में बरसी राहत की फुहारें

Shimla Bureauशिमला ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 10:16 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
राजधानी में दोपहर बाद झमाझम
बारिश से मौसम हुआ कूल-कूल
ओले गिरने से तापमान में आई गिरावट
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
शिमला। हिल्सक्वीन शिमला में मंगलवार को राहत की फुहारें बरसीं। सुबह के समय शहर में चटक धूप खिली लेकिन दोपहर तक बादल घिर आए। दो बजे तक आसमान में बादल घिर आए और गर्जना शुरू हो गई। शाम करीब पांच बजे के आसपास शहर में बारिश शुरू हो गई।
बारिश के बाद तापमान में गिरावट से शहर के लोगों ने गर्मी से राहत महसूस की। बाहरी राज्यों से आए सैलानियों ने भी देर शाम रिज मैदान और मालरोड पर सुहावने मौसम का आनंद उठाया। पिछले तीन दिनों से चटक धूप खिलने से यहां लोग काफी गरमी महसूस कर रहे थे। सैलानी भी दिन में तेज धूप खिलने से परेशान नजर आने लगे थे। आलम यह था कि दिन के वक्त लोग रिज और मालरोड पर टहलने से कतराने लगे थे। लेकिन मंगलवार दोपहर बाद घिरे बादल और शाम करीब पांच बजे शुरू हुई बारिश ने शहर के मौसम को सुहाना बना दिया। मौसम में पिछले तीन दिनों के मुकाबले थोड़ा ठंड का एहसास हो रहा है। सैलानी भी अचानक बदले मौसम से काफी खुश नजर आ रहे हैं। वहीं मौसम विभाग ने बुधवार को भी बारिश होने की संभावना जताई है।














administration changed school timing in kangra due to Scorching heat
Shimla

हिमाचल: भीषण गर्मी के बीच कांगड़ा में बदली स्कूलों की समयसारणी

जिला कांगड़ा में पड़ रही भीषण गर्मी के बीच प्रशासन ने स्कूलों की समयसारणी में बदलाव किया है। नए शेड्यूल के अनुसार स्कूल सुबह आठ बजे लगेंगे, जबकि डेढ़ बजे बच्चों को छुट्टी होगी।

11 जून 2019


HRTC will get 15 crores in a week from hp govt
Shimla

एचआरटीसी के पेंशनरों को बड़ी राहत, सरकार ने लिया ये फैसला

11 जून 2019

hp vidhan sabha deputy speaker statement over congress in chamba
Shimla

जहां कांग्रेस का खाता नहीं खुला, वहां बूथ पालकों को दिए पांच लाख: हंसराज

11 जून 2019

Congress leader died in road accident on Kalka-Shimla highway
Shimla

कालका-शिमला हाईवे पर सड़क हादसे में कांग्रेस नेता की मौत

11 जून 2019

दीक्षा मल्होत्रा ने संभाला अतिरिक् त शिक्षा निदेशक का पदभार
Shimla

दीक्षा मल्होत्रा ने संभाला अतिरिक् त शिक्षा निदेशक का पदभार

11 जून 2019

केलवी(बरथाटा) में नशे की खेती करने पर एक व्यक्ति गिरफ्तार
Rampur Bushahar

केलवी(बरथाटा) में नशे की खेती करने पर एक व्यक्ति गिरफ्तार

11 जून 2019

पुलिस ने अवैध रूप से उगाए अफीम के 500 पौधे उखाड़े
Rampur Bushahar

पुलिस ने अवैध रूप से उगाए अफीम के 500 पौधे उखाड़े

11 जून 2019

कारोबारियों में रोष
Shimla

कारोबारियों में रोष

11 जून 2019

12/20 क्षेत्र की सड़कों की हालत जल्द सुधारे सरकार
Rampur Bushahar

12/20 क्षेत्र की सड़कों की हालत जल्द सुधारे सरकार

11 जून 2019

रामपुर में वन रक्षक पद के लिए भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरू
Rampur Bushahar

रामपुर में वन रक्षक पद के लिए भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरू

11 जून 2019

मां-बाप की सेवा नहीं करी तो होगी जेल, बिहार में नीतीश कैबिनेट का बड़ा फैसला

बिहार में अब अपने बूढे माता-पिता की सेवा नहीं करने पर जेल भी जाना पड़ सकता है। नीतीश कैबिनेट की मंगलवार को हुई बैठक में ये फैसला लिया है।

11 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:21

दीया मिर्जा के इस ऑल ग्रीन लुक से नजरें नहीं हटा पाएंगे आप

11 जून 2019

शिखर धवन 1:45

अंगूठे में चोट की वजह से शिखर धवन टीम से बाहर, ऋषभ पंत, श्रेयस, रायुडू में से कौन लेगा जगह

11 जून 2019

वायु 1:34

गुजरात से पहले कर्नाटक में दिखा वायु चक्रवात, समंदर के किनारे बिछाई गईं चट्टानें

11 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:01

फैनी के बाद वायु तूफान की दस्तक, गुजरात की तरफ किया रुख

11 जून 2019

hpssc declared result of Fishery Sub Inspector recruitment exam
Shimla

कर्मचारी चयन आयोग: मत्स्य उपनिरीक्षक भर्ती का परिणाम घोषित

11 जून 2019

टूरिस्ट सीजन ट्रैफिक जाम बैठक
Shimla

टूरिस्ट सीजन ट्रैफिक जाम बैठक

11 जून 2019

मेधाव यिों को नहीं मिले लेपटाप
Shimla

मेधाव यिों को नहीं मिले लेपटाप

11 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Shimla

कंपनी को सेवा विस्तार देने के विरोध में कंप्यूटर शिक्षक, लगाया ये आरोप

11 जून 2019

सैलानी की मौत
Shimla

सैलानी की मौत

11 जून 2019

डीडीयू इमरजेंसी में भी बनेंगी पर्ची
Shimla

डीडीयू इमरजेंसी में भी बनेंगी पर्ची

11 जून 2019

