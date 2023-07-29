Notifications

Hindi News ›   Rajasthan ›   Youth showing stunts during Tajiya procession on Muharram in Sikar

Sikar: मुहर्रम पर ताजिए के जुलूस में उपद्रव, आपस में भिड़े करतब दिखा रहे युवा, एक युवक का फूटा सिर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सीकर Published by: अर्पित याज्ञनिक Updated Sat, 29 Jul 2023 07:55 PM IST
जुलूस के दौरान शहर में 500 से ज्यादा पुलिसकर्मियों को तैनात किया गया था वहीं चार ड्रोन की मदद से भी ताजिए के जुलूस पर निगरानी रखी गई थी।

Youth showing stunts during Tajiya procession on Muharram in Sikar
जुलूस में भिड़े करतब दिखा रहे युवा। - फोटो : Amar Ujala Digital

सीकर जिला मुख्यालय पर आज ताजिए के जुलूस के दौरान करतब दिखा रहे युवाओं के बीच आपस में जमकर लाठियां चल गईं। इस दौरान एक युवक का सिर फूट गया। इस घटना के बाद तुरंत पुलिस ने पहुंच कर मामले को शांत किया।





सीकर शहर में आज निकाले जा रहे ताजियों के दौरान सालासर बस स्टैंड के पास जब ताजिए पहुंचे तभी जुलूस के दौरान करतब दिखा रहे युवाओं के बीच आपस में किसी बात को लेकर तनातनी हो गई। इसी दौरान युवाओं ने आपस में एक दूसरे पर जमकर लाठियां चला दीं। इससे ताजिए के जुलूस में भी अफरा-तफरी मच गई। जुलूस के दौरान युवाओं के झगड़े को देखते हुए जुलूस के साथ चल रहे शहर पुलिस उपाधीक्षक वीरेंद्र शर्मा जाति के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और मामले को शांत करवाया। 




जुलूस के दौरान 500 से अधिक पुलिसकर्मी थे तैनात
सीकर शहर में निकाले गए ताजिए के जुलूस के दौरान पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा सुरक्षा का भी पुख्ता बंदोबस्त किया गया था। जुलूस के दौरान शहर में 500 से ज्यादा पुलिसकर्मियों को तैनात किया गया था वहीं चार ड्रोन की मदद से भी ताजिए के जुलूस पर निगरानी रखी गई थी।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

