राजस्थान के इन क्षेत्रों में 24 घंटे के लिए बंद रहेंगी इंटरनेट सेवाएं, नहीं चलेगा सोशल मीडिया

2G/3G/4G data services, bulk SMS/MMS & social media through internet (except voice calls & broadband internet) suspended for 24 hrs from 6 pm today in Kotputli, Pawta, Shahpura, Viratnagar & Jamwa Ramgarh in view of Gurjar community agitation on Nov 1 over reservation.#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/KSYMCDChRi