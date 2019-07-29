जयपुर: जेके लोन अस्पताल के आईसीयू में आग, डेढ़ साल की मासूम की दम घुटने से मौत

Rajasthan: Smoke engulfed the ICU on the first floor of JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur, following a short circuit earlier this morning. 25 children were admitted in the ward at the time of incident, they have been shifted to ICU on the third floor of the hospital.— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019
राजस्थान के जयपुर में न्याय न मिलने से दुखी एक 35 वर्षीय दुष्कर्म की पीड़िता ने थाने में खुद को आग लगा ली। वैशाली नगर थाने में बलात्कार के मामले में कार्रवाई नहीं होने से पीड़िता दुखी थी।
29 जुलाई 2019