Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Smoke engulfed the ICU on the first floor of JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur Rajasthan

जयपुर: जेके लोन अस्पताल के आईसीयू में आग, डेढ़ साल की मासूम की दम घुटने से मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Mon, 29 Jul 2019 09:07 AM IST
जेके लोन अस्पताल (फाइल फोटो)
जेके लोन अस्पताल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान में जयपुर के जेके लोन अस्पताल में शॉर्ट सर्किट की वजह से लगी आग से अस्पताल की पहली मंजिल पर आईसीयू में धुआं फैल गया। इस घटना में एक डेढ़ साल की मासूम बच्ची की दम घुटने से मौत हो गई। 
शॉर्ट सर्किट आज सुबह हुआ। घटना के समय 25 बच्चे वार्ड में मौजूद थे जिन्हें अस्पताल की तीसरी मंजिल पर आईसीयू में स्थानांतरित कर दिया गया है।
 बताया जा रहा है कि अस्पताल का फायर फाइटिंग सिस्टम काम ही नहीं कर रहा था।

अस्पताल में आग आज सुबह करीब 3 बजे लगी। आग लगने के बाद अस्पताल में अफरा-तफरी मच गई और वहां फैले धुएं के कारण आईसीयू में मौजूद छोटे बच्चों का दम घुटने लगा। इसके बाद बच्चों को तुरंत इमरजेंसी में शिफ्ट किया गया।

 


 
smoke engulfed icu jk lon hospital jaipur rajasthan जेके लोन अस्पताल
