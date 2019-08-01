शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Rajasthan: Three people dead in house collapse in Nagphani area due to heavy rainfall

राजस्थान : भारी बारिश की वजह से घर ढहा, दो साल के बच्चे समेत तीन लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अजमेर Updated Thu, 01 Aug 2019 07:17 PM IST
राजस्थान के नागफनी क्षेत्र में भारी बारिश के चलते ढहा घर
राजस्थान के नागफनी क्षेत्र में भारी बारिश के चलते ढहा घर - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान के अजमेर में नागफनी क्षेत्र में गुरुवार को भारी बारिश के चलते एक घर ढह गया। इसके चलते दो साल के एक बच्चे समेत तीन लोगों की मौत आ गई। एक महिला को मलबे से निकाल लिया गया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक एक व्यक्ति अभी भी मलबे में फंसा हुआ है। मौके पर पहुंची राज्य आपदा प्रतिक्रिया बल (एसडीआरएफ) की टीम बचाव कार्य में जुटी है। 
विज्ञापन

 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

डेविड के साथ 17 फिल्म कर चुके गोविंदा का फूटा गुस्सा, वरुण धवन को लेकर कह दी ये बड़ी बात

31 जुलाई 2019

वरुण धवन, गोविंदा के साथ डेविड धवन
गोविंदा और डेविड धवन
Varun, David and Govinda
Govinda
Bollywood

डेविड के साथ 17 फिल्म कर चुके गोविंदा का फूटा गुस्सा, वरुण धवन को लेकर कह दी ये बड़ी बात

31 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

हसन अली से पहले ये चार पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी भी कर चुके हैं भारतीय लड़कियों से शादी

31 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ज़हीर अब्बास-रीता लूथरा
मोहसिन खान-रीना रॉय
फैसल कुरैशी-नोनिता लाल
Cricket News

हसन अली से पहले ये चार पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी भी कर चुके हैं भारतीय लड़कियों से शादी

31 जुलाई 2019

important changes from 1 august including changes in gas cylinder price
Personal Finance

जरूरी खबर: आज से बदलने जा रहे हैं ये पांच नियम, आपकी जेब पर पड़ेगा सीधा असर

1 अगस्त 2019

शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
पत्नी को मुखग्नि देता उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का चाचा
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: पत्नी की चिता को आग देने पहुंचे चाचा ने कहा- कुलदीप ने मेरे पूरे परिवार को खत्म करा दिया

1 अगस्त 2019

राष्ट्रगान के दौरान बैठे रहे कई भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
Jammu

भाजपा सदस्यता अभियानः चलता रहा राष्ट्रगान मगर नहीं उठे कार्यकर्ता, राम माधव थे मौजूद

1 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

शादी के 5 साल बाद पति से अलग होने जा रहीं दीया मिर्जा, खुद पोस्ट लिखकर दी जानकारी

1 अगस्त 2019

dia mirza, sahil sangha
dia mirza
dia mirza
dia mirza, sahil sangha
Bollywood

शादी के 5 साल बाद पति से अलग होने जा रहीं दीया मिर्जा, खुद पोस्ट लिखकर दी जानकारी

1 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
विज्ञापन
rajasthan nagphani rajasthan heavy rain house collapse
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

फाइल फोटो
Auto News

अब सड़कों पर मनमानी जेब पर पड़ेगी भारी, ट्रैफिक नियम तोड़ने पर लगेगा भारी जुर्माना

1 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भारत में चोरी-छिपे खपाया गया 25 देशों का 1.2 लाख मीट्रिक टन प्लास्टिक कचरा

1 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

राम मंदिर के लिए 10 अगस्त को दिल्ली में जुटेंगे संत, देंगे नारा- पंचायत नहीं निर्णय चाहिए

1 अगस्त 2019

sawan amavasya 2019 know importance shubh muhurt puja vidhi
Delhi NCR

सावन अमावस्या आज, जानिए क्या है स्नान-दान का शुभ मुहूर्त, मिलता है फल

1 अगस्त 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

राजा सिर्फ नाम के, उसकी कोई प्रजा नहीं, शरीयत के मुताबिक बंटेगी नवाब रजा अली खां की संपत्ति : कोर्ट

1 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
PM Modi with President of Srilanka(File Photo)
World

भारत समेत 50 देश के लोगों को मुफ्त वीजा देगा श्रीलंका, पर्यटन उद्योग को बढ़ावा देना है उद्देश्य

1 अगस्त 2019

असम में बाढ़
India News

बिहार में बाढ़ से मरने वाले लोगों की संख्या 130 पहुंची, असम में घट रहा जलस्तर

31 जुलाई 2019

female arctic fox sets record travelling from norway to canada
Bizarre News

जानवर ने किया गजब का कारनामा बना दिया रिकॉर्ड, ये देखकर चौंक गए वैज्ञानिक

1 अगस्त 2019

Triple talaq bill Shayara Bano told this is real Freedom for Muslims womens
Dehradun

तीन तलाक बिल पर बोलीं सायरा बानो, रूढ़िवादी बेड़ियों में कैद मुस्लिम महिलाओं को अब मिली असली आजादी

31 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दो दोहरे हत्याकांड से दहला कोलकाता, एक जोड़े की चाकू तो दूसरे की गला दबाकर हत्या

31 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

students
Education

Rajasthan BSTC: कहां देखें काउंसलिंग के पहले राउंड का सीट आवंटन परिणाम

राजस्थान बीएसटीसी काउंसलिंग 2019 के पहले राउंड के परिणाम की घोषणा की

1 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में एक दारोगा पर शादी के बहाने युवती से तीन साल से दुष्कर्म का आरोप

31 जुलाई 2019

Kailash Vijaywargiya
Rajasthan

विजयवर्गीय का दावा- कर्नाटक में मंत्रिमंडल गठन के बाद नया मिशन शुरू करेगी भाजपा, मध्यप्रदेश पर नजर!

29 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता ने थाने में खुद को लगाई आग, न्याय न मिलने से थी दुखी

29 जुलाई 2019

अशोक गहलोत
Rajasthan

जब गहलोत ने सदन में कहा- जय श्रीराम, जानिए क्या है मामला

29 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

छात्रा के साथ कैब में दुष्कर्म की कोशिश, आरोपी की जीभ काटकर भागी युवती

27 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

अलवर में बसपा नेता की गोली मारकर हत्या

29 जुलाई 2019

मरीज की जांच करते डॉक्टर(File Photo)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: जयपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज में इलाज के लिए मरीजों को बताना होगा धर्म, प्रबंधन ने दिया यह तर्क 

27 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: युवती से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, पीड़िता की निर्वस्त्र फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर की वायरल

28 जुलाई 2019

Smoke engulfed the ICU on the first floor of JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur Rajasthan
Rajasthan

जयपुर: जेके लोन अस्पताल के आईसीयू में आग, डेढ़ साल की मासूम की दम घुटने से मौत

29 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

7 दिन में जांच-45 दिन में फैसला, उन्नाव कांड में कोर्ट का 'सुप्रीम' ऑर्डर

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म और सड़क हादसे मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई हुई। अदालत ने सीबीआई को सड़क हादसे की जांच सात दिन के अंदर पूरा करने का आदेश दिया है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

1 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 3:03

बारिश में वडोदरा की गलियों में टहल रहे मगरमच्छ

1 अगस्त 2019

मंदिर 3:09

इस मंदिर से जुड़ी है लोगों की आस्था, मान्यताओं के मुताबिक यहां शिवलिंग बदल लेता था अपना स्थान

1 अगस्त 2019

कुलभूषण जाधव 3:05

भारत के आगे झुका पाकिस्तान, कुलभूषण जाधव को काउंसलर एक्सेस

1 अगस्त 2019

संजीवनी 6:00

दर्शकों से ज्यादा उत्साहित हैं ‘संजीवनी’ के कलाकार, बोले- दोबारा आ रहे हैं तो बहुत नर्वस भी हैं

1 अगस्त 2019

Related

राजस्थान विधानसभा (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान विधानसभा में भीड़ हिंसा के खिलाफ सजा का नया प्रस्ताव, आजीवन कारावास की मांग

30 जुलाई 2019

राजस्थान विधानसभा
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: भीड़ हिंसा और ऑनर किलिंग पर रोकथाम के लिए विधेयक पेश

30 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान के कई जिलों में भारी बारिश, तीन की मौत, चार लोग लापता

25 जुलाई 2019

जलसंकट (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान बढ़ रहा भयानक भूजल संकट की ओर, कभी भी खत्म हो सकता है पानी

28 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

बारिश: राजस्थान के सीकर में पांच लोगों और झालावाड़ में दो बच्चियों की मौत

26 जुलाई 2019

राजस्थान पुलिस
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में आठ अज्ञात हमलावरों ने की पुलिस कांस्टेबल की चाकू मार कर हत्या, पुलिस जांच में जुटी

27 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited