शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Rajasthan political Crisis live Updates ashok gehlot sachin pilot rebel congress mlas surjewala priyanka rahul

Live

Rajasthan Crisis live Updates: सोनिया से मिलने पहुंची प्रियंका, बर्खास्तगी पर आई पायलट की प्रतिक्रिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Tue, 14 Jul 2020 02:53 PM IST
Rajasthan political Crisis live Updates ashok gehlot sachin pilot rebel congress mlas surjewala priyanka rahul
अशोक गहलोत और सचिन पायलट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now

खास बातें

राजस्थान में जारी सियासी संकट के बीच कांग्रेस ने सचिन पायलट पर बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए उन्हें उपमुख्यमंत्री पद और प्रदेशाध्यक्ष पद से हटा दिया है। इसके बाद मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र से मिलने के लिए राजभवन पहुंचे और उन्हें पायलट सहित तीन मंत्रियों की बर्खास्तगी के बारे में सूचित किया। पद से हटाए जाने पर पायलट ने प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा कि सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं। वहीं प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा सोनिया गांधी से मिलने के लिए पहुंची हैं। यहां पढ़ें सभी अपडेट्स
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

02:42 PM, 14-Jul-2020

सोनिया से मिलने 10 जनपथ पहुंची प्रियंका

कांग्रेस नेता प्रियंका गांधी पार्टी अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी से मिलने के लिए 10 जनपथ पहुंच गई हैं।
 
 
विज्ञापन
02:37 PM, 14-Jul-2020

सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं: पायलट

उपमुख्यमंत्री और प्रदेशाध्यक्ष पद से हटाए जाने के बाद सचिन पायलट ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं।'
 
02:34 PM, 14-Jul-2020

सचिन पायलट नेमप्लेट की हटाई गईं

जयपुर में कांग्रेस मुख्यालय से सचिन पायलट की नेमप्लेट को हटा दिया गया है। उन्हें उपमुख्यमंत्री और प्रदेशाध्यक्ष के पद से हटा दिया गया है। उनके स्थान पर गोविंद सिंह डोटसारा ने प्रदेशाध्यक्ष की जिम्मेदारी संभालेंगे।
 
02:29 PM, 14-Jul-2020

राज्यपाल से मिलने पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत

राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत मंगलवार को राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र से मिलने के लिए जयपुर स्थित राजभवन पहुंचे।
 
02:28 PM, 14-Jul-2020

राजस्थान संकट: सोनिया से मिलने पहुंची प्रियंका, बर्खास्तगी पर आई सचिन पायलट की प्रतिक्रिया

पायलट से छीना उपमुख्यमंत्री पद और प्रदेशाध्यक्ष का पद

राजस्थान में अशोक गहलोत और सचिन पायलट के बीच कुछ दिनों से तनातनी दिखाई दे रही है। इसी बीच कांग्रेस पार्टी ने पहले पायलट को मनाने की भरपूर कोशिश की। लेकिन जब वे नहीं माने तो अब उनसे उपमुख्यमंत्री पद और प्रदेशाध्यक्ष का पद छीन लिया गया है। वहीं दूसरी ओर मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत ने राजभवन पहुंचकर राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र से मुलाकात की।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ashok gehlot sachin pilot rajasthan crisis rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi vadra
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

कांग्रेस विधायक दल की बैठक में हिस्सा लेते विधायक
Rajasthan

गहलोत राज में पायलट को स्थान नहीं, डिप्टी-सीएम, प्रदेशाध्यक्ष का पद छीना, डोटसरा नए प्रदेशाध्यक्ष

14 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

शशिकांत की पत्नी का ऑडियो वायरल, बोली भाभी गेट पर दाे आदमी मरे पड़े हैं, विकास भईया मार गए हैं...

14 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
अमिताभ बच्चन, अभिषेक बच्चन
Bollywood

अमिताभ और अभिषेक के तीसरे दिन का हेल्थ अपडेट, जानें कब मिल सकती है अस्पताल से छुट्टी

14 जुलाई 2020

Coronavirus Vaccine News Update: रूस ने किया कोरोना की वैक्सीन तैयार कर लेने का दावा
Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Vaccine: वैज्ञानिकों का दावा- सितंबर तक बाजार में होगी कोरोना की ये वैक्सीन

14 जुलाई 2020

खपरैल मकान गिरने के बाद ओसारे में टाट पट्टी लगाकर रहने को मजबूर पूर्व विधायक हरिद्वार पांडेय।
Gorakhpur

खपरैल का मकान गिरने से बेघर हुए पूर्व विधायक, ईमानदारी ऐसी कि एक मकान तक नहीं बनवा पाए

14 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
University of St Andrews
World

ऐतिहासिक यूनिवर्सिटी में शर्मनाक काम से मचा बवाल, सोशल मीडिया पर बताई दुष्कर्म की दास्तां

14 जुलाई 2020

चीनी राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
World

गलती छिपाने को गलवां घाटी में मारे गए अपने सैनिकों का अंतिम संस्कार नहीं होने दे रहा चीन

14 जुलाई 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

सुशांत की मौत के एक महीने बाद गर्लफ्रेंड रिया चक्रवर्ती ने किया ये काम, सुनकर आप भी हो जाएंगे खुश

14 जुलाई 2020

सचिन पायलट-प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा-अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राजस्थान सियासी संकट: सुलह का फॉर्मूला.. दोनों पद रहेंगे, तीन मंत्री बनेंगे, बैठक आज

14 जुलाई 2020

मौनी रॉय
Bollywood

चार महीने से अबू धाबी में फंसी थीं मौनी रॉय, भारत लौटने पर कर दी ये बड़ी चूक

14 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

राजस्थान संकट सुलझाने में जुटीं प्रियंका गांधी, कांग्रेस के पांच आला नेताओं ने की सचिन पायलट से बात

अशोक गहलोत ने विधायकों को बुलाकर अपना दम तो दिखा दिया लेकिन सचिन पायलट को मनाने के लिए प्रियंका, राहुल समेत कांग्रेस के पांच नेताओं ने कमर कस ली है। राजस्थान का संकट खत्म करने के लिए प्रियंका गांधी ने कमान संभाल ली है।

13 जुलाई 2020

राजस्थान सियासी संकट 3:55

Rajasthan Political Crisis: कांग्रेस के युवा चेहरा रहे इन नेताओं ने दी दिग्गजों को खुलकर चुनौती

13 जुलाई 2020

राजस्थान 1:12

राजस्थान सियासी संकट: सचिन पायलट बना सकते हैं थर्ड फ्रंट, विधायक दल की बैठक आज

13 जुलाई 2020

सचिन पायलट 1:50

सचिन पायलट ने की बगावत, विधायक दल की बैठक में नहीं होंगे शामिल, कहा-अल्पमत में गहलोत सरकार

12 जुलाई 2020

राजस्थान 1:41

राजस्थान: सियासी संकट खत्म करने के लिए तीन कांग्रेस नेताओं को कमान, ज्योतिरादित्य बोले-योग्यता की कद्र नहीं

12 जुलाई 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

एडीजी कानून व्यवस्था प्रशात कुमार- विकास दुबे
Kanpur

कानपुर: विकास दुबे के घर से पुलिस ने बरामद की एके-47 और कारतूस, शशिकांत भी गिरफ्तार

कानपुर एनकाउंटर मामले में उत्तर प्रदेश के एडीजी कानून व्यवस्था ने प्रेस कांफ्रेस में बताया कि दो जुलाई को बिकरू गांव में पुलिस पार्टी पर विकास दुबे के साथियों ने हमला कर आठ पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्या कर दी थी।

14 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
अशोक गहलोत, राहुल गांधी, सचिन पायलट (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान संकट: पायलट खेमे ने जारी किया वीडियो, राहुल गांधी से नहीं मिलेंगे सचिन

14 जुलाई 2020

यूपीएसएसएससी
Lucknow

यूपी में लेखपालों के 8000 रिक्त पदों पर एक साथ भर्ती की तैयारी शुरू, UPSSSC ने मांगा प्रस्ताव

14 जुलाई 2020

ट्रक कार को टक्कर मारकर बीच सड़क में पलट गया।
Shimla

कार को टक्कर मारकर बीच सड़क पर पलटा ट्रक, चार घायल

14 जुलाई 2020

विश्व हिंदू परिषद
Lucknow

'नकली अयोध्या' बयान पर विहिप की तल्ख टिप्पणी, कहा- नेपाली पीएम का मानसिक संतुलन बिगड़ा

14 जुलाई 2020

दिल्ली विवि
Delhi NCR

90 फीसदी से ज्यादा अंक वाले छात्रों की संख्या बढ़ी, डीयू की कट ऑफ पर पड़ेगा असर

14 जुलाई 2020

कार गहरी खाई में लुढ़क गई
Shimla

हिमाचल: गहरी खाई में गिरी कार, दो युवकों की मौत

14 जुलाई 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited