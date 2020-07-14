Rajasthan Crisis live Updates: सोनिया से मिलने पहुंची प्रियंका, बर्खास्तगी पर आई पायलट की प्रतिक्रिया

LiveRajasthan Crisis live Updates: सोनिया से मिलने पहुंची प्रियंका, बर्खास्तगी पर आई पायलट की प्रतिक्रिया
Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi reaches 10, Janpath to meet party president Sonia Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/tf2EJJCwzb— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020
सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं।— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020
Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot's nameplate removed from Congress headquarter in Jaipur after he was removed as Deputy CM and PCC Chief, Govind Singh Dotasra appointed as state unit chief. pic.twitter.com/m0Nzd6iSD3— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020
#WATCH Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra, at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/6K2jnLPrj5— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020
14 जुलाई 2020