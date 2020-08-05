शहर चुनें
Rajasthan HC issue notice to Speaker over Madan Dilawar petition against merger of BSP MLA in Congress

बसपा विधायकों के खिलाफ भाजपा की याचिका पर राजस्थान HC ने स्पीकर को जारी किया नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Wed, 05 Aug 2020 11:47 AM IST
राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय (फाइल फोटो)
राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय (फाइल फोटो)

ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय ने बुधवार को बहुजन समाज पार्टी (बसपा) के छह विधायकों के कांग्रेस में विलय को लेकर दायर भाजपा विधायक मदन दिलावर की याचिका पर सुनवाई की। अदालत ने राजस्थान के विधानसभा अध्यक्ष सीपी जोशी को नोटिस जारी किया है और उन्हें कल तक जवाब देने का निर्देश दिया गया है। अब मामले पर अगली सुनवाई गुरुवार सुबह 10.30 बजे सुनवाई होगी।
rajasthan high court ashok gehlot bsp mlas bjp mla assembly speaker

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited