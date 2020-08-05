बसपा विधायकों के खिलाफ भाजपा की याचिका पर राजस्थान HC ने स्पीकर को जारी किया नोटिस

Rajasthan High Court issues notice to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi over BJP leader Madan Dilawar's petition against the merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress and directs him to reply by tomorrow.— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020
Next hearing at 10.30 am tomorrow. https://t.co/2QNgZwfIyB
