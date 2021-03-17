अदालत का फैसला: नाबालिग बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म करने वाले व्यक्ति को सजा-ए-मौत

Rajasthan: POCSO court announced death penalty for a man who had raped a minor girl.— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021
Court declared him guilty after 26 days of filing the complaint. He was punished on 27th day. Court expressed that it was a heinous crime & he deserves death penalty: Public Prosecutor pic.twitter.com/yQGGBbjda7
