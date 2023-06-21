Notifications

Hindi News ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur News ›   PCTS App: Innovation of Health Department in Rajasthan, PCTS app made for ASHA workers

PCTS App: राजस्थान में स्वास्थ्य विभाग का इनोवेशन, आशा कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए बनाया PCTS ऐप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Published by: रवींद्र भजनी Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2023 01:20 PM IST
सार

राजस्थान के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री परसादी लाल मीणा ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के इनोवेटिव एप PCTS को लॉन्च किया है। 53 हजार आशा कार्यकर्ता इस ऐप पर पर आ गई हैं। 
 

PCTS App: Innovation of Health Department in Rajasthan, PCTS app made for ASHA workers
राजस्थान के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने पीसीटीएस ऐप लॉन्च किया। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

राजस्थान के चिकित्सा स्वास्थ्य मंत्री परसादी लाल मीणा ने PCTS आशा ऐप को लॉन्च किया है। यह अपने तरह का अनूठा ऐप है, जिसे एनआईसी राजस्थान ने विकसित किया है। इस तरह आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को एक ऐप पर लाने वाला राजस्थान पहला राज्य बन गया है। 



मीणा के साथ ही ऐप के लॉन्च पर अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव शुभ्रा सिंह, नेशनल हेल्थ मिशन के एमडी जितेंद्र कुमार सोनी भी मौजूद थे। इससे राजस्थान की 53 हजार से ज्यादा आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को एक प्लेटफॉर्म पर लाया जाएगा। इससे स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं के डिलीवरी मैकेनिज्म पर नजर रखने में मदद मिलेगी। साथ ही निचले स्तर पर दी गई सेवाओं की रिपोर्टिंग भी संभव होगी। 


प्रभावी कार्यान्वयन पर जोर
आशा कार्यकर्ताओं की दैनंदिनी जानकारी इस ऐप पर मिल सकेगी। इससे आशा कार्यकर्ता के तयशुदा क्षेत्र में आने वाली महिलाओं और बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य से जुड़ी सभी सेवाओं के प्रभावी कार्यान्वयन को मदद मिलेगी। चिकित्सा मंत्री ने ऐप के माध्यम से जयपुर जिले के चंदवाजी की आशा कार्यकर्ता से बात की। यह भी जाना कि उन्हें यह ऐप किस तरह मददगार साबित होगा।  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

