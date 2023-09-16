Jaipur: गहलोत के बयान पर सिंधिया का पलटवार; बोले- कोटा हवाई अड्डे के विकास की सुस्त चाल के लिए CM जिम्मेदार

नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने शनिवार को कोटा हवाई अड्डे के विकास की धीमी प्रक्रिया के लिए गहलोत सरकार को जिम्मेदार ठहराया। उन्होंने कहा कि राजस्थान सरकार की अस्थिर प्रतिक्रिया और जमीन सौंपने की धीमी गति के कारण कोटा में हवाई अड्डे के विकास में देरी हुई है।

The back-and-forth, staggered response and tardy pace of handing over of the land by the State govt. have delayed the process of development of the #KotaAirport



It shows that CM @ashokgehlot51 Ji is least interested in the development of Kota Greenfield Airport or civil… pic.twitter.com/CJ1VNHt62V