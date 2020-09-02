शहर चुनें
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Indian Railways have decided to run 4 pairs of special trains between 4th & 15th September in Rajasthan

राजस्थानः रेलवे चार से 15 सितम्बर तक जेईई, नीट, एनडीए परीक्षार्थियों के लिए चार जोड़ी विशेष ट्रेन चलाएगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 02 Sep 2020 11:06 PM IST
रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल
रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल - फोटो : एएनआई

भारतीय रेलवे ने राजस्थान में जेईई मेन्स, नीट और एनडीए में शामिल होने वाले अभ्यर्थियों की सुविधा के लिए चार से 15 सितंबर तक चार जोड़ी स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलाने का फैसला किया है। इस बात की जानकारी खुद केंद्रीय रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने दी।
उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के छात्र हित के लक्ष्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए, रेलवे ने राजस्थान में जेईई मेन्स, नीट और एनडीए व अन्य परीक्षाओं में भाग लेने वाले छात्रों की सुविधा हेतु 4 से 15 सितम्बर के बीच 4 जोड़ी परीक्षा स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलाने का निर्णय लिया है।'
