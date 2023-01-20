JLF 2023: फिल्में हमारे डीएनए में, इनका करना चाहिए सम्मान, बायकॉट बॉलीवुड ट्रेंड पर बोले जावेद अख्तर

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
जयपुर लिटरेचर फेस्टिवल के पहले दिन खिली चटक धूप से धोखा खाकर श्रोता जब दूसरे दिन हलके गर्म कपड़े पहनकर फेस्टिवल में शिरकत करने आये, तो ठंडी हवा ने उन्हें जयपुर के दिलफरेब मौसम का मतलब समझा दिया। फ्रंट लॉन में सुबह 9 बजे के म्यूजिक सत्र में सुर के साथ हवा की भी ताल खूब महसूस हो रही थी और यकीन मानिये कोई किसी से हार मानने को तैयार नहीं था।
#WATCH | ...Indian cinema one of the strongest goodwill ambassadors in world. Compared to Hollywood, our stars better recognised. If you go to Germany&say "I'm an Indian", you'll be asked "You know Shah Rukh?" We're a major soft power of India&it should be protected: Javed Akhtar pic.twitter.com/HvpQpeAiPy— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023
