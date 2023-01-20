Notifications

JLF 2023: फिल्में हमारे डीएनए में, इनका करना चाहिए सम्मान, बायकॉट बॉलीवुड ट्रेंड पर बोले जावेद अख्तर

न्यूूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Published by: उदित दीक्षित Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2023 08:24 PM IST
सार

जयपुर लिटरेचर फेस्टिवल के दूसरे दिन सूरज की आंख मिचौली और वायलिन-मृदंग की जुगलबंदी हुई। फेस्टिवल का दूसरा दिन कई महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दों की वजह से खास रहा, जिनमें लोकतंत्र, कृषि, चीन-विवाद के साथ ही शायरों और लोक-कल्याण पर भी खूब खुलकर बात हुई।

जयपुर लिटरेचर फेस्टिवल में शामिल हुए जावेद अख्तर और शबाना आजमी।
जयपुर लिटरेचर फेस्टिवल में शामिल हुए जावेद अख्तर और शबाना आजमी।
जयपुर लिटरेचर फेस्टिवल के पहले दिन खिली चटक धूप से धोखा खाकर श्रोता जब दूसरे दिन हलके गर्म कपड़े पहनकर फेस्टिवल में शिरकत करने आये, तो ठंडी हवा ने उन्हें जयपुर के दिलफरेब मौसम का मतलब समझा दिया। फ्रंट लॉन में सुबह 9 बजे के म्यूजिक सत्र में सुर के साथ हवा की भी ताल खूब महसूस हो रही थी और यकीन मानिये कोई किसी से हार मानने को तैयार नहीं था।



कर्नाटिक संगीत परम्परा से आदित्य प्रकाश ने सुमधुर प्रस्तुति के साथ ही पाश्चात्य और भारतीय संगीत के एक बड़े महत्वपूर्ण अंतर की तरफ इशारा किया। उन्होंने कहा, “पाश्चात्य संगीत में जहां हर धुन को पन्ने पर दर्ज किया गया है, वहीं भारतीय संगीत परम्परा में एक पीढ़ी से दूसरी पीढ़ी को ये विरासत गुरुओं के माध्यम से सौंपी जाती है, और इसमें हर गुरु का अपना कुछ प्रभाव शामिल हो जाता है। इस कारण हमारा संगीत निरंतर विकसित हो रहा है।” 


इस दौरान गीतकार और लेखक जावेद अख्तर ने मीडिया के सवाल पर बायकॉट बॉलीवुड ट्रेंड को लेकर भी अपनी बात रखी। उन्होंने कहा कि हम फिल्मों से प्यार करते हैं, चाहे वे साउथ की हो या बॉलीवुड की। फिल्मों के प्रति हमारा गहरा लगाव है, यह हमारे डीएनए में है। कहानियां हमारे डीएनए में हैं। फिल्मों में गाने हैं, यह कोई नई बात नहीं है। हिंदी फिल्म उद्योग ने इसका आविष्कार किया गया। इसलिए हमें भारतीय फिल्मों का सम्मान करना चाहिए। उन्हों कहा कि एक औसत भारतीय फिल्म 135 से अधिक देशों में रिलीज होती है। भारतीय सिनेमा दुनिया में सबसे मजबूत सद्भावना दूतों में से एक है।
 

पहला सेशन “माय बुक्स एंड बिलीफ”
फेस्टिवल में पहला साहित्यिक सत्र सुधा मूर्ति का “माय बुक्स एंड बिलीफ” था। सुधा के प्रशंसकों ने 10 बजे के इस सत्र के लिए 8 बजे से ही पहुंचना शुरू कर दिया था, और भीड़ से ठसाठस भरे चारबाग में जब सत्र शुरू हुआ, तो श्रोताओं ने खड़े होकर सुधा मूर्ति का स्वागत किया। इनफ़ोसिस की फाउंडर और लोक-कल्याणकारी कार्यों में जुटी रहने वाली, मशहूर लेखिका सुधा मूर्ती ने चिरपरिचित सादगी के साथ अपनी बात शुरू की।

 उन्होंने बताया कि 10-12 साल की उम्र से उन्होंने लेखन शुरू किया था और 29 साल में उनकी पहली कन्नड़ किताब प्रकाशित हुई थी। अंग्रेजी की किताबें तो और कई साल बाद आनी शुरू हुई। बच्चों की प्रिय होने की वजह से उन्होंने खुद को ‘नेशनल नानी’ कहा। उन्होंने कहा, “सादगी से जीना बहुत आसान है... जब आप झूठ बोलते हैं, तो उसे बरक़रार रखने के लिए बहुत मेहनत करनी पड़ती है।” आगे मूर्ति ने कहा, “किसी भी अवार्ड मिलने से ज्यादा ख़ुशी मुझे लोगों की मदद करने में मिलती है।”

शशि थरूर ने भारत और दुनिया में लोकतंत्र पर आए संकट पर बात की
दूसरे दिन आयोजित हुए एक सत्र में लेखक त्रिपुरदमन सिंह और लेखक-राजनेता शशि थरूर ने भारत और दुनिया में लोकतंत्र पर आये संकट पर बात की। लोकतंत्र में जन आंदोलन की भूमिका पर बात करते हुए थरूर ने कहा, “सड़कें सिर्फ उन्हीं मुद्दों पर भरती हैं, जब किन्हीं नीतियों ने जनता के बड़े भाग को प्रभावित किया हो... नीतियां उन्हीं लोगों द्वारा बनाई जानी चाहिएं, जो ऑफिस में लोगों की जरूरतों पर काम करते हैं।” 

ग्लोबल हिंदी’ में हिंदी के वैश्विक स्वरुप की संभावनाओं पर सार्थक चर्चा
‘ग्लोबल हिंदी’ नाम से आयोजित एक सत्र में हिंदी के वैश्विक स्वरुप की संभावनाओं पर एक सार्थक बातचीत हुई। सत्र में मौजूद वक्ता संस्कृत के विद्वान् ऑस्कर पुजोल, लेखक अभय के. सिंह और एडम बुकारोव्सकी ने हिंदी में अपने विचार व्यक्त करते हुए चर्चा को आगे बढ़ाया। स्पेन, पोलैंड और भारत के देशों से आए इन तीन वक्ताओं को एक ही जुबान बोलते देखना एक सुखद अनुभव था। 

हिंदी के वैध्विक स्वरूप पर बात करते हुए पुजोल ने कहा, “हिंदी के वैश्विक स्वरुप को समझने के लिए हमें दो पहलुओं पर ध्यान देना होगा- एक है बाहरी पहलू और दूसरा है आंतरिक। बाहरी पहलू के लिए विश्व में भारत की स्थिति, उसकी पहचान की बात करें तो इस मामले में हिंदी और भारत दोनों की ही पहचान काफी समृद्ध हुई है। आंतरिक स्वरुप के लिए हमें हिंदी को और महत्त्व देने की आवश्यकता है... इस स्थिति में भी पहले से बेहतर सुधार हुआ है|”

जां निसार अख्तर और कैफ़ी आज़मी का जिक्र
एक अन्य सत्र, ‘दायरा और धनक’ में अपने ज़माने के दो मशहूर शायरों, जां निसार अख्तर और कैफ़ी आज़मी का जिक्र चला। ‘दायरा’ और ‘धनक’ दोनों जां निसार अख्तर और कैफ़ी आज़मी की नज्मों का संग्रह है, जिनका संपादन जावेद अख्तर और शबाना आज़मी ने किया है| एक ही वक्त में पैदा हुए इन दो महान शायरों के माध्यम से उस दौर और नज्मों की कुछ सुहानी बातें श्रोताओं से साझा की गईं। अख्तर ने 1930 में आये प्रगतिवादी आंदोलन और दोनों शायरों के लेखन पर उसके प्रभाव का जिक्र किया। इन दोनों शायरों में बहुत सी समानताएं तो हैं ही, लेकिन एक बड़े अंतर का जिक्र करते हुए प्रसिद्ध अभिनेत्री शबाना ने बताया कि दोनों की नज्मों में औरत का तसव्वुर बिलकुल अलग है। ऐसी दिलचस्प चर्चाएं श्रोताओं के लिए किसी ‘ट्रीट’ से कम नहीं है।

रवीश कुमार
रवीश कुमार
रवीश कुमार को सुनने खूब भीड़ जुटी
वरिष्ठ पत्रकार रवीश कुमार जेएलएफ के दूसरे दिन मंच पर थे। उनके साथ सवाल जवाब सत्यानंद निरपम और रवि सिंह ने किए। रवीश ने इस चर्चा में बताया कि उन्होंने कैसे अपने डर पर काबू किया। उन्होंने कहा- “इसमें समय लगता है। उपनिवेशी मानसिकता से बहार निकलने में भी समय लगा। इससे भी बाहर निकलने में समय लगेगा, बहुत समय लगेगा... जब तक कि लोगों में बदलाव नहीं आएगा, जब तक उनमें जागरूकता नहीं आएगी। ये एक दिन की बात नहीं है... एक नागरिक होना सबसे मुश्किल काम है। मतदाता होना अलग प्रक्रिया है और नागरिक होना अलग..।"

मैं उन घटनाओं को नहीं भूला, जिन्हें अक्सर लोग भूल जाते हैं
नोबेल प्राइज विजेता अब्दुलरज़ाक गुरनाह ने अपने जीवन के उन अनुभवों को साझा किया, जिन्होंने उनके लेखन को आकार दिया। याददाश्त और लेखन के सम्बन्ध पर बात करते हुए गुरनाह ने कहा, “मेरे लिए महत्वपूर्ण रहा कि मैं उन घटनाओं को नहीं भूला, जिन्हें अक्सर लोग भूल जाते हैं। हम हर दिन अपनी समझ से एक नई ही कहानी गढ़ लेते हैं। तो मेरे लिए महत्वपूर्ण था कि मैंने इन नई कहानियों के आगे घुटने नहीं टेके, और वही लिखा जो तब महसूस किया था।” 

महामारी के बाद दुनिया और भी शक भरी नजरों से चीन को देख रही
एक महत्वपूर्ण सत्र भारत-चीन विवाद के नाम रहा। ‘चाइना’स पावर, चाइना’स फौली’ में पत्रकार, लेखक और राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा परिषद की सलाहकार समिति में सदस्य रहे मनोज जोशी, भारत के पूर्व विदेश सचिव विजय गोखले और भूतपूर्व विदेश सचिव और लेखक श्याम सरन ने इस जरूरी मुद्दे पर अपने विचार रखे। बॉर्डर के बारे में बात करते हुए सरन ने कहा, “हर देश के पास अपनी एक कहानी और नजरिया होता है... वो उसी नज़र से बॉर्डर को देखते हैं। गलवान की घटना से पहले तक, भारत-चीन के रिश्तों की प्रशंसा होती थी।” जोशी ने भारत और चीन की वर्तमान स्थिति को और स्पष्ट करते हुए कहा, “LAC यानी लाइन ऑफ़ एक्चुअल कंट्रोल का कोई प्रिंटेड नक्शा नहीं था। दोनों देशों ने अपने-अपने हिसाब से उसकी स्थिति निर्धारित कर ली। हमारे कई नेताओं ने इसकी स्थिति स्पष्ट करने के चीन से कहा है, लेकिन उन्होंने कभी इसे स्पष्ट नहीं किया।”

‘आफ्टर तिआन्मन’ किताब के लेखक विजय गोखले ने कहा, “2015 के बाद चीज़ें बहुत बदली हैं। बाहर से चीन बहुत मजबूत और स्थिर नजर आता है, लेकिन अंदर ही अंदर अव्यवस्था नजर आने लगी है। महामारी के बाद तो दुनिया और भी शक भरी नजरों से चीन को देख रही है।”

'ए पोएम ए डे’ में गुलज़ार की  नर्म नज्में
एक गंभीर मुद्दे पर सत्र के बाद, ‘ए पोएम ए डे’ सत्र में गुलज़ार ने अपनी नर्म नज्मों से श्रोताओं के दिलों को सुकून पहुंचाया। ‘ए पोएम ए डे’ गुलज़ार साहब द्वारा संकलित की हुई 365 नज्मों का संग्रह है। उन्होंने 1947 से 2017 तक के 365 शायरों की समकालीन कविताएं एकत्र कर हिंदुस्तानी में उनका अनुवाद किया है। इस संग्रह की आवश्यकता के बारे में उन्होंने कहा, “आज की पीढ़ी को लगता है कि शायरी टेक्स्ट बुक का मसला है। वो उसे रोजमर्रा की चीजों से जोड़ कर नहीं देख पा रहे... तो उन्हीं के लिए मैंने ये समकालीन कविताएं जोड़ी हैं। इनके माध्यम से वो बदलते हुए समय की नब्ज भी समझ पाएंगे।”
Continue