Home ›   Rajasthan ›   congress mla Babulal Bairwa admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital after complained of breathing problem

राजस्थान: सांस लेने में तकलीफ के बाद सवाई मानसिंह अस्पताल में भर्ती हुए कांग्रेस विधायक बाबूलाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Fri, 24 Jul 2020 10:51 AM IST
कांग्रेस विधायक बाबूलाल बैरवा
कांग्रेस विधायक बाबूलाल बैरवा - फोटो : ANI

राजस्थान में जारी सियासी संकट के बीच कांग्रेस विधायक बाबूलाल बैरवा अस्पताल में भर्ती हो गए हैं। उन्हें सांस लेने में दिक्कत के बाद जयपुर के सवाई मानसिंह अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया हैं। वे कांग्रेस के उन विधायकों में शामिल हैं जो जयपुर के फेयरमोंट होटल में ठहरे हुए हैं।
rajasthan crisis ashok gehlot breathing problem congress mla

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

