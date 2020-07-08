शहर चुनें
AIIMS Jodhpur and Iscon Surgicals Ltd launched Abhedya - The aeroshield in Rajasthan

मरीजों और स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के बीच दूरी रखेगा 'अभय-द एयरोशील्ड', एनेस्थीसिया देने में मिलेगी मदद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जोधपुर Updated Wed, 08 Jul 2020 10:13 AM IST
Abhedya - The aeroshield
Abhedya - The aeroshield - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान में एम्स जोधपुर और इस्कॉन सर्जिकल लिमिटेड ने मरीजों को एनेस्थीसिया (निश्चेतना) या सक्शनिंग प्रदान करते हुए स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की सुरक्षा के लिए विभिन्न उपकरणों से लैस एक बॉक्स 'अभय-द एयरोशील्ड' लॉन्च किया है।
एम्स जोधपुर के निदेशक डॉ संजीव मिश्रा ने कहा, एनेस्थीसिया देते समय या मरीजों पर सक्शन करते समय स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को लगातार जोखिम का सामना करना पड़ता है। स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की सुरक्षा के लिए यह डिवाइस बॉक्स के अंदर आवश्यक उपकरण के साथ आता है। यह डॉक्टरों और स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को सुरक्षा प्रदान करेगा।
 
aiims jodhpur coronavirus

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

