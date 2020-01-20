शहर चुनें

Rajasthan ›   7 people killed and 1 injured after collision between a car and a truck in Salasar, Churu Rajasthan

राजस्थान: सालासर में ट्रक से भिड़ी कार, सात लोगों की मौत, एक घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चुरू Updated Mon, 20 Jan 2020 10:09 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : social media
राजस्थान के चुरू जिले में सालासर के पास नेशनल हाईवे 58 पर सोमवार सुबह कार और ट्रक की भिड़ंत हो गई। इस भीषण सड़क दुर्घटना में कार सवार सात लोगों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि, एक अन्य गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया।  पुलिस ने घायल को इलाज के लिए नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया है। 
