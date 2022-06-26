Sarabjit Singh: पाकिस्तानी जेल में मारे गए सरबजीत सिंह की बहन दलबीर कौर का निधन, भिखीविंड में होगा अंतिम संस्कार

Punjab | Dalbir Kaur, sister of Indian national Sarabjit Singh who was sentenced to death for spying by a Pakistan court in 1991 and died in 2013, passed away late last night. Her last rites will be conducted today at Bhikhiwind in Punjab. pic.twitter.com/Ma6ADe9zwd— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022
