हाईकोर्ट: सीएम भगवंत मान के ओएसडी पर भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों की होगी सीबीआई जांच, दो माह में मांगी रिपोर्ट

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered that the investigation into the matter concerning letters written by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Court delivered this verdict in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Nikhil Saraf. Notably, the ED had written three letters to the Punjab DGP seeking the registration of an FIR against Rajbir Singh Ghumman—Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann—and certain other individuals, alleging their involvement in corruption. The PIL was filed in the High Court after the Punjab Police failed to register a case.