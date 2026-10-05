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Hindi News ›   Punjab ›   Chandigarh-Punjab News ›   Punjab Haryana High Court transferred to CBI the probe into ED letters alleging corruption

हाईकोर्ट: सीएम भगवंत मान के ओएसडी पर भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों की होगी सीबीआई जांच, दो माह में मांगी रिपोर्ट

Mon, 05 Oct 2026 11:09 AM IST
Nivedita न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: Nivedita Updated Mon, 05 Oct 2026 11:09 AM IST
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ईडी ने पंजाब के डीजीपी को तीन पत्र लिखकर मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान के ओएसडी राजबीर सिंह घुम्मन और कुछ अन्य लोगों के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार में शामिल होने के आरोप में एफआईआर दर्ज करने की मांग की थी। पंजाब पुलिस के मामला दर्ज न किए जाने के बाद हाईकोर्ट में जनहित याचिका दायर की गई थी।

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Punjab Haryana High Court transferred to CBI the probe into ED letters alleging corruption
पंजाब एवं हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला

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पंजाब और हरियाणा हाई कोर्ट ने सीएम भगवंत मान के ओएसडी राजबीर सिंह घुम्मन और अन्य लोगों पर भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों की जांच सीबीआई को साैंप दी है। कोर्ट ने पंजाब के डीजीपी को ईडी की ओर से भेजे गए पत्रों की जांच सीबीआई को सौंपने के आदेश दिए हैं।  
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कोर्ट ने वकील निखिल सराफ की ओर से दायर एक पीआईएल पर यह आदेश दिया। कोर्ट ने सीबीआई को दो महीने के भीतर अपनी रिपोर्ट सौंपने का निर्देश दिया है।
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