#WATCH | Chandigarh: Ludhiana (Punjab) Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma leaves from ED office after more than 4 hours. He had appeared before the Agency in connection with an alleged fake forensic report case. The case is linked to an FIR registered by the Gurugram police and the arrests of the two men over the alleged fabrication of forensic and cyber analysis reports concerning the viral video related to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

विज्ञापन