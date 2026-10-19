चंडीगढ़: फर्जी फॉरेंसिक रिपोर्ट केस में ईडी के सामने पेश हुए लुधियाना के पुलिस कमिश्नर, घंटों चली पूछताछ
लुधियाना के पुलिस कमिश्नर स्वप्न शर्मा प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) के कार्यालय से बाहर निकले। उनसे चार घंटे से अधिक समय पूछताछ हुई।
विस्तार
#WATCH | Chandigarh: Ludhiana (Punjab) Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma leaves from ED office after more than 4 hours. He had appeared before the Agency in connection with an alleged fake forensic report case. The case is linked to an FIR registered by the Gurugram police and the arrests of the two men over the alleged fabrication of forensic and cyber analysis reports concerning the viral video related to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026विज्ञापन
यह मामला गुरुग्राम पुलिस की ओर से दर्ज एफआईआर और फॉरेंसिक व साइबर विश्लेषण रिपोर्ट कथित तौर पर तैयार करने में फर्जीवाड़े के आरोपों से जुड़ा है। इस मामले में दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार भी किया गया है। जांच मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान से संबंधित वायरल वीडियो की फॉरेंसिक जांच रिपोर्ट और साइबर विश्लेषण में कथित अनियमितताओं पर केंद्रित है। ईडी इसी मामले के सिलसिले में जांच कर रही है।