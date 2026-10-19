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Hindi News ›   Punjab ›   Chandigarh-Punjab News ›   Ludhiana Police Commissioner appears before ED in connection with the fake forensic report case

चंडीगढ़: फर्जी फॉरेंसिक रिपोर्ट केस में ईडी के सामने पेश हुए लुधियाना के पुलिस कमिश्नर, घंटों चली पूछताछ

Mon, 19 Oct 2026 05:21 PM IST
शाहिल शर्मा एएनआई, चंडीगढ़
एएनआई, चंडीगढ़ Published by: शाहिल शर्मा Updated Mon, 19 Oct 2026 05:21 PM IST
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 लुधियाना के पुलिस कमिश्नर स्वप्न शर्मा प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) के कार्यालय से बाहर निकले। उनसे चार घंटे से अधिक समय पूछताछ हुई। 

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Ludhiana Police Commissioner appears before ED in connection with the fake forensic report case
लुधियाना के पुलिस कमिश्नर ईडी ऑफिस से बाहर निकलते हुए - फोटो : ANI

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पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान से जुड़े वायरल वीडियो की फॉरेंसिक और साइबर विश्लेषण रिपोर्ट में कथित हेराफेरी के मामले में लुधियाना के पुलिस कमिश्नर स्वप्न शर्मा प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) के कार्यालय से बाहर निकले। वह एजेंसी के सामने पेश होने के बाद चार घंटे से अधिक समय तक वहां रहे।
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यह मामला गुरुग्राम पुलिस की ओर से दर्ज एफआईआर और फॉरेंसिक व साइबर विश्लेषण रिपोर्ट कथित तौर पर तैयार करने में फर्जीवाड़े के आरोपों से जुड़ा है। इस मामले में दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार भी किया गया है। जांच मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान से संबंधित वायरल वीडियो की फॉरेंसिक जांच रिपोर्ट और साइबर विश्लेषण में कथित अनियमितताओं पर केंद्रित है। ईडी इसी मामले के सिलसिले में जांच कर रही है।
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