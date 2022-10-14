Bathinda: सौंदर्य प्रतियोगिता में जीतने पर मिलेगा कनाडा के NRI से शादी का मौका, पुलिस ने दर्ज की FIR

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Punjab | Police registered an FIR after posters advertising a beauty contest to be held on Oct 23 were put up in Bathinda. Posters advertised that the winning girl will be given a chance to marry a Canadian NRI.
(Pic Source: Bathinda Police) pic.twitter.com/Vj0wwjCdDr— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022
