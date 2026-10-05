फ्री ई-पेपर
पर्सनलाइज़्ड फ़ीड
पर्सनलाइज़्ड नोटिफ़िकेशन
चलते-फिरते ख़बरें
लॉयल्टी रिवॉर्ड्स
डाउनलोड करें

मेरा शहर

सब्सक्राइब करें
Hindi News ›   Punjab ›   Amritsar News ›   Punjab: GRPF personnel Sukhchain Singh was shot at by three youths

पंजाब: जीआरपीएफ जवान सुखचैन पर जानलेवा हमला, ड्यूटी से घर लौटते समय मोटरसाइकिल सवार तीन युवकों ने मारी गोली

Mon, 05 Oct 2026 03:41 AM IST
दुष्यंत शर्मा अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, अमृतसर
अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, अमृतसर Published by: दुष्यंत शर्मा Updated Mon, 05 Oct 2026 03:41 AM IST
सार

डीएसपी धर्मेंद्र कल्याण ने बताया कि अच्छी बात यह है कि वे हमले में बच गए और उन्हें सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है।

विज्ञापन
Punjab: GRPF personnel Sukhchain Singh was shot at by three youths
अस्पताल में सुखचैन... - फोटो : ANI

विस्तार
Follow Amar Ujala on Google News Add as a preferred
source on google

जीआरपीएफ जवान सुखचैन सिंह को ड्यूटी से घर लौटते समय मोटरसाइकिल सवार तीन युवकों ने गोली मार दी। डीएसपी धर्मेंद्र कल्याण ने बताया कि शाम, 4 अक्टूबर को जीआरपीएफ में तैनात हमारे एक जवान के बारे में जानकारी मिली। उनका नाम सुखचैन सिंह है। जब वे अमृतसर में अपनी ड्यूटी पूरी करने के बाद सादे कपड़ों में अपनी मोटरसाइकिल से घर लौट रहे थे, तो अजनाला के पास एक नहर के नजदीक- जो उनके घर से लगभग एक किलोमीटर दूर है- मोटरसाइकिल सवार तीन अज्ञात लोगों ने उन पर गोली चलाई। 

विज्ञापन


अच्छी बात यह है कि वे हमले में बच गए और उन्हें सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है। हर पहलू की जांच की जा रही है, और आगे की कार्रवाई सामने आने वाले सबूतों या जानकारी के आधार पर की जाएगी। गोली उनके बाएं कंधे में लगी, आर-पार निकल गई, और वे बच गए। अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है। जहां तक मकसद या इसमें शामिल लोगों की बात है तो सभी पहलुओं की जांच की जा रही है और सामने आने वाले तथ्यों के आधार पर उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Next Article

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

AU ऐप में पढ़ें

Followed