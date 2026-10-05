पंजाब: जीआरपीएफ जवान सुखचैन पर जानलेवा हमला, ड्यूटी से घर लौटते समय मोटरसाइकिल सवार तीन युवकों ने मारी गोली

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: GRPF personnel Sukhchain Singh was shot at by three youths on a motorcycle while returning home from duty. DSP Dharmendra Kalyan says, "Information was received this evening, October 4, regarding one of our personnel posted with the GRPF. His name is Sukhchain Singh. While he was returning home on his motorcycle in plain clothes after completing his duty at GRPF Amritsar, three unidentified individuals on a motorcycle fired a shot at him near a canal close to Ajnala—about a kilometer from his home. Fortunately, he survived the attack and has been admitted to the Civil Hospital. Action has been initiated; every angle is being examined, and further proceedings will be based on any evidence or information that comes to light. The bullet struck his left shoulder, passed right through, and he survived. An FIR against unknown persons has likely been registered. As for the motive or who might be involved—all these angles are being investigated, and action will be taken accordingly based on the facts that emerge." (04.10)