पंजाब: जीआरपीएफ जवान सुखचैन पर जानलेवा हमला, ड्यूटी से घर लौटते समय मोटरसाइकिल सवार तीन युवकों ने मारी गोली
डीएसपी धर्मेंद्र कल्याण ने बताया कि अच्छी बात यह है कि वे हमले में बच गए और उन्हें सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है।
विस्तार
जीआरपीएफ जवान सुखचैन सिंह को ड्यूटी से घर लौटते समय मोटरसाइकिल सवार तीन युवकों ने गोली मार दी। डीएसपी धर्मेंद्र कल्याण ने बताया कि शाम, 4 अक्टूबर को जीआरपीएफ में तैनात हमारे एक जवान के बारे में जानकारी मिली। उनका नाम सुखचैन सिंह है। जब वे अमृतसर में अपनी ड्यूटी पूरी करने के बाद सादे कपड़ों में अपनी मोटरसाइकिल से घर लौट रहे थे, तो अजनाला के पास एक नहर के नजदीक- जो उनके घर से लगभग एक किलोमीटर दूर है- मोटरसाइकिल सवार तीन अज्ञात लोगों ने उन पर गोली चलाई।
अच्छी बात यह है कि वे हमले में बच गए और उन्हें सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है। हर पहलू की जांच की जा रही है, और आगे की कार्रवाई सामने आने वाले सबूतों या जानकारी के आधार पर की जाएगी। गोली उनके बाएं कंधे में लगी, आर-पार निकल गई, और वे बच गए। अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है। जहां तक मकसद या इसमें शामिल लोगों की बात है तो सभी पहलुओं की जांच की जा रही है और सामने आने वाले तथ्यों के आधार पर उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: GRPF personnel Sukhchain Singh was shot at by three youths on a motorcycle while returning home from duty. DSP Dharmendra Kalyan says, "Information was received this evening, October 4, regarding one of our personnel posted with the GRPF. His name is Sukhchain Singh. While he was returning home on his motorcycle in plain clothes after completing his duty at GRPF Amritsar, three unidentified individuals on a motorcycle fired a shot at him near a canal close to Ajnala—about a kilometer from his home. Fortunately, he survived the attack and has been admitted to the Civil Hospital. Action has been initiated; every angle is being examined, and further proceedings will be based on any evidence or information that comes to light. The bullet struck his left shoulder, passed right through, and he survived. An FIR against unknown persons has likely been registered. As for the motive or who might be involved—all these angles are being investigated, and action will be taken accordingly based on the facts that emerge." (04.10)— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2026