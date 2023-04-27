Amritsar : बीएसएफ ने पाकिस्तानी ड्रोन को धूल चटाई, 2 किलो हेरोइन भी जब्त

अमृतसर में बीएसएफ ने एक पाकिस्तानी ड्रोन को मार गिराया है। जानकारी के अनुसार अमृतसर बीएसएफ सेक्टर ने धनो कलां, बीओपी पल्मोरन गांव में एक पाकिस्तानी ड्रोन और लगभग 2 किलो हेरोइन जब्त की है।

Amritsar BSF Sector seized a Pakistani Drone and around 2kg heroin at village Dhanoe Kalan, BOP Pulmoran: BSF pic.twitter.com/XcfL8121kw