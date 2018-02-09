अपना शहर चुनें

मामला डेरा बाबा नानक में ठेकेदारों के करिंदों द्वारा की गई दो युवकों की हत्या का

Panchkula bureau Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 10:25 PM IST
हत्या में नामजद आरोपी का कोर्ट में सरेंडर
बटाला। कस्बा डेरा बाबा नानक में मंगलवार को शराब के ठेकेदारों के कारिंदों ने स्कूटी सवार दो युवकों को अपनी जीप से रौंद र मौत के घाट उतार दिया था। हत्या के बाद लोगों ने आगजनी की थी। पुलिस ने इस मामले में पांच लोगों को कत्ल के आरोप में नामजद किया था । चार अन्य अज्ञात लोगों को भी केस में आरोपी बताया गया था। सभी आरोपी फरार थे। एसएचओ डेरा बाबा नानक अवतार सिंह ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को मामले में नामजद आरोपी बिल्ला ड्राईवर ने बटाला कोर्ट में सरेंडर कर दिया है। एसएचओ ने बताया कि अन्य आरोपी फिलहाल फरार है। पुलिस पार्टियां उनकी तलाश में छापामारी कर रही हैं।

