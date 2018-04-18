शहर चुनें

दिल्ली फैशन मेला बाजार मे लगी भयानक आग,

Panchkula bureau Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 10:16 PM IST
दुकान में आग से लाखों का नुकसान
गुरदासपुर। स्थानीय हनुमान चौक स्थित एक दुकान में मंगलवार रात को शार्ट सर्किट होने से आग लग गई। इससे काफी सामान जल गया। यह दुकान विधायक बरिन्द्रमीत सिंह पाहड़ा के निवास के नीचे है। उन्होंने फायर बिग्रेड को फोन कर आग पर काबू पाया। दिल्ली फैशन मेले के मालिक रामजीत निवासी गुरदासपुर ने बताया कि वह मंगलवार रात को करीब 9.30 बजे अपनी दुकान बंद कर घर चले गए थे। रात में किसी ने उन्हें सूचित किया कि उनकी दुकान से धुआं उठ रहा है। इस पर जब वह मौके पर पहुंचे तो काफी आग लगी थी। उन्होंने बताया कि जैसे ही विधायक पाहड़ा को इसका पता चला तो उन्होंने तुरंत फायर ब्रिगेड और पुलिस को सूचित किया। फायर ब्रिगेड के कर्मचारियों ने काफी प्रयास से आग पर काबू पाया। दुकान मालिक रामजीत सिंह ने बताया कि आग लगने से उनका लाखों का नुकसान हो गया।

18जीडीआर3,4-आग लगने सम्बन्धी जानकारी देते हुए पीड़ित दुकानदार व आग से जला समान।

