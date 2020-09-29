शहर चुनें
आईपीएल मैच में यशस्वी और धोनी की ये तस्वीर यूपी के इस जिले में क्यों हो रही वायरल? जानिए कनेक्शन

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, भदोही, Updated Tue, 29 Sep 2020 01:53 PM IST
धोनी को हाथ जोड़कर प्रणाम करते यशस्वी।
धोनी को हाथ जोड़कर प्रणाम करते यशस्वी। - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
कोरोना वायरस के बीच शुरू हुए आईपीएल 2020 को 10 दिन हो चुके हैं। आईपीएल के चौथे मैच में राजस्थाल रॉयल (RR) और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) के बीच हुए मैच की छोटी सी वीडियो क्लिप और फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है। इस वीडियो में सीएसके के कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और आरआर के युवा बल्लेबाज यशस्वी जायसवाल नजर आ रहे हैं।
 

 

