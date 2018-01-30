बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a701cb84f1c1b80268b7412","slug":"year-first-lunar-eclipse-will-be-tomorrow-gate-of-temple-will-be-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u0932, \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u091f, \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
साल का पहला चंद्रग्रहण कल, बंद रहेंगे इन मंदिरों के कपाट, इस दिन ना करें ये काम
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 12:50 PM IST
31 जनवरी को साल 2018 का पहला चंद्रग्रहण होगा। चंद्रग्रहण के दौरान कुछ मंदिरों का कपाट दर्शनार्थियों के लिए बंद रहेगा। जानिए इस दौरान क्या करें और क्या न करें.। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें..
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a701cb84f1c1b80268b7412","slug":"year-first-lunar-eclipse-will-be-tomorrow-gate-of-temple-will-be-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u0932, \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u091f, \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a701cb84f1c1b80268b7412","slug":"year-first-lunar-eclipse-will-be-tomorrow-gate-of-temple-will-be-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u0932, \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u091f, \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a701cb84f1c1b80268b7412","slug":"year-first-lunar-eclipse-will-be-tomorrow-gate-of-temple-will-be-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u0932, \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u091f, \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a701cb84f1c1b80268b7412","slug":"year-first-lunar-eclipse-will-be-tomorrow-gate-of-temple-will-be-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u0932, \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u091f, \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a701cb84f1c1b80268b7412","slug":"year-first-lunar-eclipse-will-be-tomorrow-gate-of-temple-will-be-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u0932, \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u091f, \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a701cb84f1c1b80268b7412","slug":"year-first-lunar-eclipse-will-be-tomorrow-gate-of-temple-will-be-closed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939\u0923 \u0915\u0932, \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u093e\u091f, \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.