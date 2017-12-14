बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बनारस की तीन बहादुर बेटियों ने जान पर खेल कर बचा ली ‘अतुल्य भारत’ की साख
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 04:08 PM IST
यूपी के मिर्जापुर स्थित लखनिया दरी जलप्रपात के पास सात विदेशी मेहमानों के साथ घूमने गईं तीन बहनों की हिम्मत और दिलेरी हर घर की बेटियों के लिए मिसाल बन गई है। उन्होंने फ्रांसीसी दल की चार महिलाओं की तो इज्जत बचाई ही, लाठियां-कोल्ड ड्रिंक्स की बोतलों से हमला करने वाले युवकों को अपनी बहादुरी से भागने के लिए मजबूर कर दिया। तीनों बहनों ने लाठियां खाईं लेकिन एक भी विदेशी मेहमान पर खरोंच तक नहीं आने दी।आगे की स्लाइड्स में पढ़ें...
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
