पूर्वांचल में उत्साह के साथ मनाया गया यूपी दिवस, कई परियोजनाओं का हुआ लोकार्पण-शिलान्यास

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 09:29 PM IST
वाराणसी सहित पूरे पूर्वांचल में यूपी दिवस को उत्साह के साथ मनाया गया। पहली बार मनाए जा रहे यूपी दिवस के मौके पर बनारस में स्कूली बच्चों की ओर से नुक्कड़ नाटक एवं सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम प्रस्तुत किए। स्वच्छता से संबंधित नुक्कड़ नाटक, जादूगर शो का आयोजन भी हुआ। स्वच्छता के प्रति जागरूकता के लिए निबंध, पेंटिंग और वाद विवाद प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन भी हुआ। इसके अलावा कई जिलों में ‌कई परियोजनाओं का लोकार्पण-शिलान्यास हुआ। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...

 
