{"_id":"5aec347c4f1c1b6e098b7e4e","slug":"tabla-maestro-pandit-kishan-maharaj-death-anniversary-today-know-about-him","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u092c\u0932\u093e \u0938\u092e\u094d\u0930\u093e\u091f \u092a\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0923\u094d\u092f\u0924\u093f\u0925\u093f \u0906\u091c, \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c\u093c \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0938 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तबला सम्राट पंडित किशन महाराज की पुण्यतिथि आज, जिंदगी जीने का अंदाज़ हमेशा रहा बिंदास
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Fri, 04 May 2018 03:52 PM IST
पूरी दुनिया में काशी के संगीत जगत को नई ऊंचाई देने वाले पद्मविभूषण तबला सम्राट पंडित किशन महाराज की आज 10वीं पुण्यतिथि है। किशन महाराज का जिंदगी जीने का अंदाज़ बहुत बिंदास रहा। जो बनारसीपन से ओतप्रोत था। उन्होंने जिंदगी को हमेशा आज के आईने में देखा और अपनी मर्जी के मुताबिक बिंदास जिया। जीवन के साथ और जीवन के बाद भी बनारस की शान रहे तबला सम्राट की कई दूसरी खूबियां भी थीं। आज उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर जानते हैं उनके बारे में...
