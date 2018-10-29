बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
छात्रसंघ चुनावः वोट के खातिर जमीन में लोट गए नेता जी, तस्वीरों में देखें गजब नजारे
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 02:46 PM IST
बनारस में महात्मा गांधी काशी विद्यापीठ के गंगापुर परिसर में सोमवार को छात्रसंघ चुनाव के लिए मतदान हुआ। मतदान के लिए काफी संख्या में छात्र और छात्राए परिसर में पहुंचे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
