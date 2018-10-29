शहर चुनें

'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
छात्रसंघ चुनावः वोट के खातिर जमीन में लोट गए नेता जी, तस्वीरों में देखें गजब नजारे

छात्रसंघ चुनावः वोट के खातिर जमीन में लोट गए नेता जी, तस्वीरों में देखें गजब नजारे

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 02:46 PM IST
varanasi
1 of 5
बनारस में महात्मा गांधी काशी विद्यापीठ के गंगापुर परिसर में सोमवार को छात्रसंघ चुनाव के लिए मतदान हुआ। मतदान के लिए काफी संख्या में छात्र और छात्राए परिसर में पहुंचे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
mahatma gandhi kashi vidyapith mgkvp kashi vidyapith uttar pradesh news
