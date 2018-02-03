बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7587c34f1c1b410b8b6b0a","slug":"srishti-fest-third-day-celebration-in-bhu","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BHU \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u200c\u0926\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
BHU में बिना बोले दे दिया इतना बड़ा संदेश, लोग हुए भावुक
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 03:30 PM IST
बीएचयू कृषि विज्ञान संस्थान के वार्षिक सांस्कृतिक उत्सव ‘सृष्टि’ की तीसरी शाम कोरियोग्राफी और क्रिएटिव डांस से सजी। सांस्कृतिक उत्सव में प्रतिभागियों ने बिना बोले देश को बड़ा संदेश दे डाला। जिसे देख लोग भावुक हो गए। वहीं भावी कृषि वैज्ञानिकों ने अपने क्रिएटिव डांस से जहां किसानों की जिंदगी को नृत्य में पिरोया तो किसी ने नारी शक्ति का एहसास कराया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...
