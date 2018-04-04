शहर चुनें

सोनू निगम ने बाबा के दर पर नवाया शीश, फिर लिया गंगा आरती का नजारा 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Wed, 04 Apr 2018 10:08 PM IST
बनारस आए पार्श्वगायक सोनू निगम ने बुधवार को काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में बाबा का दर्शन पूजन कर उनका आशीर्वाद लिया। इसके बाद उन्होंने दशाश्वमेध घाट पर गंगा आरती देखी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें...

 
