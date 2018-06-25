बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पीएम के संसदीय क्षेत्र में 'आप' की रैली में दहाड़े शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा, जानिए क्या-क्या कहा
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 25 Jun 2018 11:23 PM IST
आपातकाल की बरसी पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के संसदीय क्षेत्र में भाजपा सांसद और सिने स्टार शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने केंद्र सरकार पर जमकर हमला बोला। मौका था आम आदमी पार्टी की ओर से बेनियाबाग में आयोजित जन अधिकार रैली का। उन्होंने कई मुद्दों पर तंज कसा तो वहीं अपने अंदाज से तालियां भी बटोरीं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें
