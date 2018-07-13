शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   Samajwadi party workers inaugrate chunar bridge before PM modi

पीएम मोदी से पहले सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने कर दिया चुनार पुल का उद्घाटन, मचा हड़कंप

अजीत सिंह, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Fri, 13 Jul 2018 04:31 PM IST
mirzapur
1 of 8
यूपी के मिर्जापुर जिले में गंगा नदी पर बने चुनार पुल का उद्घाटन प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के हाथों रविवार को होना है। लेकिन इससे पहले शुक्रवार को ही सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने फीता काट कर उद्घाटन कर दिया। इस मामले की जानकारी होने पर जिला प्रशासन में हड़कंप मच गया।  आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें तस्वीरें..
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
samajwadi party purvanchal news ganga bridge

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

varanasi
Varanasi

दिव्यांग छात्रा के पास नहीं थे दाखिले के पैसे, जीआरपी प्रभारी ने भरी फीस

13 जुलाई 2018

Munna bajrangi use code word in jail for his crime activity
Varanasi

मुन्ना बजरंगी जेल से चलाता था अपना 'राज', इन कोडवर्ड से सर्विलांस को देता था चकमा

13 जुलाई 2018

burari death case
Delhi NCR

1 घर 11 मौतें: पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट पर फॉरेंसिक टीम ने जताया शक, पुलिस की थ्योरी उठाए बड़े सवाल

13 जुलाई 2018

couples died
Agra

ब्रज की इन तस्वीरों को देख आप यही कहेंगे, ऐ मोहब्बत! तेरे अंजाम पे रोना आया

13 जुलाई 2018

रेलू राम पूनिया हत्याकांड
Chandigarh

बेटी ने पति संग मिलकर खत्म कर दी थी पूरी फैमिली...एक साथ 8 हत्याएं, अब एक और कांड

13 जुलाई 2018

अगले दो दिनों में तापमान 32 से 36 के बीच रहने की संभावना
Kanpur

अगले कुछ घंटों के लिए मौसम विभाग ने दी है ये 'बड़ी चेतावनी', इन शहरों के लोग रहें सावधान

13 जुलाई 2018

More in City & states

तांत्रिक शक्तियों को जागृत करने के लिए ये सबसे शुभ मुहूर्त होता है
Kanpur

आज से शुरू हो रहे गुप्त नवरात्र, नौ दिन तक भूल कर भी न करें ये काम

13 जुलाई 2018

Munna Bajrangi
Chandigarh

जेल में डॉन मुन्ना बजरंगी की हत्या का हरियाणा कनेक्शन, पिस्टल पहुंचाने वाला छिपा है यहां!

13 जुलाई 2018

lucknow-saharanpur passenger train cancelled till 17 july
Lucknow

यात्रीगण कृपया ध्यान दें ये दर्जन भर ट्रेनें 17 जुलाई तक रहेंगी निरस्त

13 जुलाई 2018

burari case Narayani Devi had committed suicide in the last
Delhi NCR

बुराड़ी केस में सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच, नारायणी देवी ने सबसे बाद में की थी आत्महत्या

13 जुलाई 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

डॉन मुन्ना बजरंगी को गोलियां लगीं 7, पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में मिले 13 निशान, 6 अनसुलझे सवाल

13 जुलाई 2018

सूर्य ग्रहण
Dehradun

सूर्य ग्रहण खत्म: अब करना न भूलें ये जरूरी काम, वरना घर से दूर नहीं होंगे दुष्प्रभाव

13 जुलाई 2018

सुनील राठी
Meerut

मुन्ना बजरंगी हत्या: तन्हाई बैरक में तन्हा हुआ राठी, जेल प्रबंधन ने इसलिए लिया बड़ा फैसला, तस्वीरें

13 जुलाई 2018

हरमनप्रीत कौर
Chandigarh

भारतीय कप्तान को डीएसपी का ऑनरेरी पद दिया गया, तो इस शख्स को देने पर भी होगा विचार

13 जुलाई 2018

burari death case
Delhi NCR

बुराड़ी कांड: जैसे रजिस्टर में लिखा वैसे ही लटके मिले शव, बस इन तीन लोगों के खुले थे हाथ

13 जुलाई 2018

burari death case
Delhi NCR

Exclusive: बुराड़ी में 10 लोगों की मौत की मिस्ट्री से उठा पर्दा, रिपोर्ट से हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

11 जुलाई 2018

फूलन देवी की अनसुनी कहानी
Kanpur

उसके साथ हुआ था 'अप्राकृतिक सेक्स और गैंगरेप', बदला लिया भी तो ऐसा कि आज तक कोई भूल नहीं पाया 

13 जुलाई 2018

सपा राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता पंखुड़ी पाठक
Kanpur

जानिए कौन है अखिलेश की 'फायर ब्रांड नेता', रेप की धमकियां देने वालों से कह चुकी हैं ये बातें

13 जुलाई 2018

सुनील राठी
Meerut

हत्या की रात सुनील राठी ने मुन्ना बजरंगी को लगाया था गले, आखिर क्या है तीसरे स्टूल का राज ?

12 जुलाई 2018

burari death case
Delhi NCR

1 घर 11 मौत: गुमनाम चिट्ठी से फिर उलझा बुराड़ी कांड, 'बीड़ी वाले बाबा' से जुड़ा कनेक्शन

12 जुलाई 2018

गुप्त नवरात्र
Kanpur

आज से इन 10 महाविद्याओं का होगा पूजन, तंत्र सिद्धि के लिए होता है यह अहम समय 

13 जुलाई 2018

मुन्ना बजरंगी
Varanasi

सीधा-साधा प्रेम प्रकाश कैसे बना खूंखार मुन्ना बजरंगी, क्यों कांपते थे लोग?

9 जुलाई 2018

mirzapur
mirzapur
mirzapur
mirzapur
mirzapur
mirzapur
चुनार का किला

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.