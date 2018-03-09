बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
काशी में साढ़े पांच घंटे रहेंगे PM मोदी, इस अंदाज में होगा फ्रांस के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष का स्वागत
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Fri, 09 Mar 2018 03:09 PM IST
फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति इमैनुअल मैक्रां और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के 12 मार्च को आगमन संबंधी आरंभिक प्रोटोकॉल वाराणसी जिला प्रशासन को प्राप्त हो गया है। फ्रांस के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष इमैनुअल मैक्रां जब अपनी यात्रा के दौरान वाराणसी के दीनदयाल हस्तकला संकुल पहुंचेंगे तो उनका स्वागत खास अंदाज में किया जाएगा। इसके लिए पूरी तैयारी कर ली गई है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए..
