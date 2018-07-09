बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b43a55c4f1c1bad288b58ec","slug":"munna-bajrangi-postmortem-report-is-shocking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e \u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मुन्ना बजरंगी के पोस्टमार्टम में हुआ ऐसा खुलासा, जानकर चौंक जाएंगे
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 09 Jul 2018 11:41 PM IST
यूपी की बागपत जेल में सोमवार को मफिया मुन्ना बजरंगी की ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां बरसा कर हत्या कर दी गई। हत्या के बाद जब पोस्टमार्टम हुआ तो चौंकाने वाला खुलासा हुआ। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b43a55c4f1c1bad288b58ec","slug":"munna-bajrangi-postmortem-report-is-shocking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e \u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b43a55c4f1c1bad288b58ec","slug":"munna-bajrangi-postmortem-report-is-shocking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e \u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b43a55c4f1c1bad288b58ec","slug":"munna-bajrangi-postmortem-report-is-shocking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e \u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b43a55c4f1c1bad288b58ec","slug":"munna-bajrangi-postmortem-report-is-shocking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e \u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b43a55c4f1c1bad288b58ec","slug":"munna-bajrangi-postmortem-report-is-shocking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e \u092c\u091c\u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.