रैंप पर मम्मियों ने बिखेरा जलवा, प्रतिभा ऐसी कि लोगों ने दांतों तले दबा ली उंगली, देखें तस्वीरें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 11:34 PM IST
बनारस के सिल्वर ग्रोव स्कूल महेशपुर में शनिवार को सुपर मॉम कांटेस्ट ‘सृजन’ का आयोजन किया गया जहां मम्मियों ने अपने हुनर का प्रदर्शन किया। मम्मियों की प्रतिभा देखकर हर किसी ने दांतों तले उंगली दबा ली। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
