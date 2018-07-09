शहर चुनें

पूर्वांचल में आतंक का पर्याय रहे मुन्ना बजरंगी की हत्या, जानिए कैसे बना माफिया डॉन

पुष्पेंद्र कुमार त्रिपाठी, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 09 Jul 2018 09:55 AM IST
पूर्वांचल में खौफ और गैंगवार का सबसे बड़ा नाम रहा मुन्ना बजरंगी की बागपत जेल में गोली मार कर हत्या कर दी गई। इस वारदात के बाद जेल प्रशासन से लेकर लखनऊ तक अधिकारियों में हड़कंप मचा है। मुन्ना बजरंगी भाजपा विधायक कृष्णानंद राय की हत्या के मामले में जेल में बंद था। उस पर दर्जनों मुकदमे हत्या, लूट के दर्ज थे। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए मुन्ना बजरंगी के बारे में.. 
mafia don munna bajrangi uttar pradeh news mafia don murder

