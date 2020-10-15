शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Ghazipur ›   Ghazipur murder news: accused of former MLA murder case history-sheeter killed firing at petrol pump

गाजीपुर मर्डर तस्वीरें: पूर्व विधायक हत्याकांड के आरोपी ने बरसाईं थी गोलियां, कई मुकदमे हैं दर्ज

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गाजीपुर, Updated Thu, 15 Oct 2020 05:13 PM IST
मृतक।
1 of 6
मृतक। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजीपुर जिले के सैदपुर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के देवचंदपुर गांव स्थित पेट्रोल पंप पर बुधवार की रात बदमाशों ने गोली मारकर एक किसान की हत्या कर दी। जबकि पंप पर तैनात गार्ड गोली लगने से गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। देखें अगली स्लाइड्स...।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack NDA/NA-1 2021: इन टिप्स की मदद से 2nd पेपर में पाएं 600 में से 550 अंक
Click Here
विज्ञापन
city & states ghazipur uttar pradesh varanasi farmer killed farmer murder ghazipur news up farmer killed crime

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

navratri 2020
Gorakhpur

Navratri 2020: नवरात्रि में घोड़े पर सवार होकर आएंगी मां दुर्गा, जानिए क्या है इसमें खास

15 अक्टूबर 2020

Coronavirus Unlock 5.0 in Uttarakhand latest update today: Dhanaulti Eco Park open for tourist after seven Month
Dehradun

Unlock 5.0: सात महीने बाद सैलानियों से गुलजार हुआ धनोल्टी का ईको पार्क, तस्वीरें...

15 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
Flipkartsale

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
सांसद रवि किशन।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: शूटिंग के दौरान कूड़ा उठाने लगे रवि किशन, लोगों कहा- 'सांसद हो तो ऐसा'

15 अक्टूबर 2020

Cinema halls open but people did not come.
Lucknow

छह महीने बाद खुले मल्टीप्लेक्स सिनेमा हॉल पर नहीं मिले दर्शक, हर तरफ सन्नाटा, तस्वीरें

15 अक्टूबर 2020

कर्ज मुक्ति हेतु नवरात्रि में कराएं दुर्गा सहस्रनाम का विशेष पाठ !
Navratri Special

कर्ज मुक्ति हेतु नवरात्रि में कराएं दुर्गा सहस्रनाम का विशेष पाठ !
सोहगीबरवा थाना।
Gorakhpur

यूपी के इस थाने में पांच साल से नहीं दर्ज हुई एक भी एफआईआर, फिर भी कोई पुलिसवाला नहीं चाहता पोस्टिंग

15 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

पुलिस ने मारा छापा
Meerut

यूपी पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई, सीओ ने मारा छापा, कमेले में धड़ल्ले से चल रहा था अवैध पशु कटान

15 अक्टूबर 2020

इस घर में सात लोगों की हुई हत्या।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस घर में सात लोगों को उतार दिया गया था मौत के घाट, जानिए क्या हुआ था इस 'कत्लेआम' से पहले

15 अक्टूबर 2020

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
Flipkartsale

फ्लिपकार्ट बिग बिलियन डेज सेल- अब खरीदें अपना पसंदीदा स्मार्टफोन व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक प्रोडक्ट और पाएं आकर्षक ऑफर
विज्ञापन
सपना चौधरी
Chandigarh

सपना चौधरी और पति वीर साहू के खिलाफ दो युवकों ने की अभद्र टिप्पणी, दर्ज कराई गई शिकायत

15 अक्टूबर 2020

विलाप करते परिजन और नीचे मृतक युवकों के फाइल फोटो
Meerut

दर्दनाक हादसा: दो परिवारों पर टूटा गम का पहाड़, परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल, तस्वीरें

15 अक्टूबर 2020

कर्ज मुक्ति हेतु नवरात्रि में कराएं दुर्गा सहस्रनाम का विशेष पाठ !
Navratri Special

कर्ज मुक्ति हेतु नवरात्रि में कराएं दुर्गा सहस्रनाम का विशेष पाठ !
Prepration for Deepotsav starts in Ayodhya.
Lucknow

अयोध्या में भव्य दीपोत्सव की तैयारियां शुरू, सजाने-संवारने का काम तेज, इस बार होंगे ये बदलाव, तस्वीरें

15 अक्टूबर 2020

हाजी इकबाल के घर पर ईडी का छापाॉ
Meerut

सीबीआई की जांच में हुआ था बड़ा खुलासा, बसपा एमएलसी महमूद अली समेत कई के खुलेंगे गहरे राज

15 अक्टूबर 2020

दुर्गा पूजा, वाराणसी।
Uttar Pradesh

वाराणसी: दुर्गा पूजा पर नई गाइडलाइन, इन जगहों पर नहीं लगा सकेंगे पंडाल, आयोजन में 200 से कम लोग होंगे शामिल

15 अक्टूबर 2020

गिरफ्तार आरोपी
Jhansi

झांसी दुष्कर्म कांड: मुख्य आरोपी का मोबाइल देख पुलिस भी हैरान, 13 संदिग्ध नंबरों की जांच शुरू

15 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

ग्लोबल हैंड वाशिंग डे: विशेषज्ञ बोले, फिर से संस्कारों में डालनी होगी हाथ धोने की आदत, जानें- कब-कब है जरूरी

15 अक्टूबर 2020

हाथरस केस: बिटिया के घर के बाहर तैनात पुलिस
Aligarh

हाथरस केस: सीबीआई ने खंगाले जिला अस्पताल के रिकॉर्ड, नहीं मिला बिटिया को भर्ती करने का सीसीटीवी फुटेज

15 अक्टूबर 2020

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

पूर्व बसपा नेता हत्याकांड मामले में चौंकाने वाल खुलासा, खुफिया विभाग के रडार पर पुलिस, जांच शुरू

15 अक्टूबर 2020

मृतका संगीता का फाइल फोटो
Agra

महिला को जिंदा जलाकर मारने का मामलाः एसएसपी ने चौकी प्रभारी लाइन किए, एससी-एसटी मुकदमे की होगी जांच

15 अक्टूबर 2020

सपना चौधरी और वीर साहू
Chandigarh

सपना चौधरी के पति वीर साहू समेत 65 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, पत्नी और बेटे पर छिड़ा विवाद

15 अक्टूबर 2020

गंदगी देख सांसद ने खुद लगाया झाड़ू।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: शूटिंग के दौरान दिखी गंदगी तो खुद झाड़ू लगाने लगे सांसद रवि किशन, दे डाली ये नसीहत

15 अक्टूबर 2020

आईएएस अनुज मलिक। (File)
Gorakhpur

इस महिला आईएएस की गाड़ी पर हुआ था पथराव, अपने काम के दम पर जीता लोगों का दिल

15 अक्टूबर 2020

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री व सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव के साथ पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री ब्रह्माशंकर त्रिपाठी।
Deoria

जानिए कैसे शुरू हुआ था इस पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री का राजनीतिक सफर, पांच बार रह चुके हैं विधायक

15 अक्टूबर 2020

मृतक।
मृतक। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पेट्रोल पंप पर हत्या।
पेट्रोल पंप पर हत्या। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X